ESPN Host Channels Inner Undertaker for College GameDay Pick

On Saturday afternoon, the Number 6 ranked Tennessee Vols will face the Number 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

On SEC Nation, The Undertaker‘s famous entrance music hit and there was a closeup of an orange casket that read “Your Number Has Been Called” on the side. Six pall bearers (Paul Bearers, if you will) dressed in Vols garb carried the Vols casket to the stage while Undertaker’s gongs continued.

Two other SEC Nation hosts opened the casket and Paul Finebaum did his best ‘Taker impression and proclaimed, “Tennessee’s not dead! The Vols win!” while waving a pom pom and wearing a Vols jersey.

Undertaker entrance wasn’t Finebaum’s idea

The Undertaker

Finebaum is a Vols alum. Tennessee hasn’t beat Alabama since 2006. However, it wasn’t his idea for the Undertaker entrance. Baron Miller, the show’s producer, came up with the idea.

He spoke with AL.com and said “It was a suffocating feeling being in there, but I wasn’t in it long enough for it be an issue. It was a relief to be able to get out of the casket. Most people aren’t that fortunate.”