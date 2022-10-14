Liv Morgan’s Dream to be Killed by Chucky Will Come True

Liv Morgan is going to have an extra special Halloween this year. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion is a big fan of horror movies, including the Child’s Play franchise about Chucky, a murderous ‘Good Guy’ doll come to life. Chucky has his own show on the Syfy cable network, now in its second season.

Morgan recently did an interview where she revealed her dream of getting killed by Chucky on screen. She explained that she’s not looking for a starring role in the show, she doesn’t need to be a recurring character, she just wants to be one of Chucky’s victims.

“I want Chucky to kill me! It’s a dream. I don’t want a starring role, I don’t want a lead, I just want to be brutally murdered by Chucky.” – Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan’s dream comes true in just over a week. She guest stars on Chucky next Wednesday, October 26th.

The Chucky series serves as a sequel to Cult of Chucky, the seventh film in the franchise. Actor Brad Dourif reprised his role as the voice of the titular character. The show’s synopsis reads, “After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.”

Liv Morgan has been expressing her excitement about the role on social media. She’s been writing things like, “HONORED” and “I’M SO EXCITED.” We won’t have to wait long to see how Morgan and Chucky get along.