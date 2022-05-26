Evil Uno Opens Up About Stu Grayson’s AEW Release

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson have been a tag team for most of their careers. The duo were brought in by AEW in 2019 together as well. After Grayson’s AEW’s release, it’s the first time in many years when the two are not competing for the same promotion. The Dark Order member opened up about this change during his interview with NBC Sports Boston. He revealed how he is feeling about entering this new phase of his career.

Evil Uno admitted that it’s a little weird being without his friend. Though he mentioned that Grayson’s release was not a surprise for him. He claimed it was a mutual decision:

“It’s a little weird … You know, he’s my friend so I have an understanding of what he was going through, It’s not like it took me by surprise, this was a mutual decision [with AEW]. He wanted something out of his contract and they did not have that for him and he wasn’t going to continue if it wasn’t for that. And he was fine walking away, and he’s not upset in any way.”

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

Evil Uno mentioned how he has navigated most of his wrestling career with Stu Grayson. There was a brief period in 2010 when they weren’t together but this time, he has to adjust to it while being featured on national television.

Speaking about the future of his former tag team partner, the AEW star said that he is pretty sure Stu will do well wherever he lands:

“I’m sure Stu, wherever he does land, will do fantastic as well because he’s truthfully one of the best wrestlers probably in the world and I think most people are just unaware of it.”

Stu Grayson and Evil Uno had been teaming together since early 2000. The two were known as Super Smash Brothers in the independent circuit. They were some of the first names to be brought on board by AEW when the company launched in 2019.

Quotes via WrestlingInc