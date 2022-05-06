Stu Grayson Confirms That He Is Done With AEW

A few days ago wrestling fans had noticed that AEW star and Dark Order member Stu Grayson had his profile removed from the company’s official website, with many speculating if that meant he was officially done with his run.

Unfortunately, that seems to be the case. Grayson revealed in a new tweet that his contract expired on April 30th, and that there is no sign he will be getting re-signed. Grayson takes the opportunity to thank his AEW colleagues, which include the production and medical team, as well as his friends in the Dark Order. His full statement reads:

“Update…On April 30th my contract with AEW expired. Best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team and of course every man and women who steps into the ring. And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of.”

Grayson debuted for AEW back in 2019 at the promotion’s first ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, along with longtime tag team partner, Evil Uno. Grayson was mainly featured as a tag team wrestler, and played a pivotal part on the AEW affiliated Youtube series, Being The Elite.

Grayson was also a factor in the Dark Order and Adam Page storyline arc that saw the Hangman eventually become AEW world champion. Grayson himself never won AEW gold, but did challenge for the tag team titles on multiple occasions.

Best of luck to Grayson on his future endeavors.