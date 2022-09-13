Ex-WWE Referee Thinks AEW Should Stop Mentioning WWE In Promos

Ex-WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) should stop mentioning WWE in their promos.

Korderas took to Twitter to release his latest “ReffinRant” in which he discussed MJF’s promo on AEW last week. In the promo, MJF made several references to WWE and the likes of Triple H.

In fact, MJF seemingly painted WWE as being far superior to AEW, which came off a bit odd given they were on AEW TV. He also teased signing with WWE in 2024 when his AEW contract is up.

Korderas, having seen WCW meet its downfall making similar choices, advices AEW stop mentioning WWE.

“I know I’ve talked about this in the past, but you don’t want to repeat the mistakes that others made previously going forward into the future trying to grow your business…

“Look, a big debate about the promo from MJF on Wednesday night: yes he was fantastic on the mic, and he hit home, but all those references to the other company, and The Game and all that sort of stuff.

“It draws big time attention to the other company. Especially coming from one of your biggest stars, who that audience knows all the inside ‘behind-the-curtain’ goings on about him, and possibly reaching out to the other side or them reaching out to him, and all this sort of stuff.

“Look, ignore the other team, because that was the biggest downfall for this company right here [WCW] when they were in competition with the WWE, they didn’t ignore them, they kept referencing them. Ignore them, stick to your business, and grow your audience that way.”

In today's #ReffinRant 1 of the biggest things to avoid is making mistakes others made in the past especially when you have some buzz about your own players & team. — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) September 12, 2022

MJF isn’t the only star who has mentioned WWE in promos. There have been several other stars, such as CM Punk, who have made references to the rival promotion and its stars. It will be interesting to see if AEW heeds Korderas’ advice moving forward.