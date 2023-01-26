Fans Asked to Stop Harassing Family of Other Driver in Jay Briscoe Tragedy

The wrestling world is in mourning following the death of Jay Briscoe, but that is no excuse to harass the family of the other driver killed in last Tuesday’s accident.

Briscoe, 38, was killed in a vehicular collision mere minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware and his daughters (who were in the car) were also seriously injured.

Delaware State Police confirmed that another driver crossed the center line and collided with Jay’s vehicle head-on and that they too were killed in the accident.

Harassment

While the wrestling world has come out in support of Briscoe and the Pugh family, the response to the other victim’s family has been far more hostile.

Lillyanne Ternahan, a mother of two, was the driver of the other vehicle, and her family has been on the receiving end of hurtful comments.

Josh Wharton, a friend of the Pugh family, addressed these attacks on Facebook, and made it clear he and the Pughs are against such comments.

“It’s been a tough week for our community, but also has been heartwarming to see the outpouring of love towards the Pugh family during this tragedy. Once again-Jamin touched so many lives across the world and that has been evident by the daily tributes, comments and love we’ve all witnessed. The girls are still progressing, as God continues to hear all of our prayers.

“Unfortunately this has not been the case for the other family, as there have been numerous rumors and information out there which has led to attacking/degrading comments on social media that the family has seen. Her children will read these at some point.

“Jamin, Ashley, the Pugh family, myself and K.c. do not stand for this. In a time of tragedy, pointing fingers does not reverse what has been done.

“The driver of the other vehicle has 2 young children, and we all should be showing the same love and compassion for them as we have done for the Pugh’s. Be reminded that their world has also been turned upside down undeservingly, and there is a huge hole left in their family.

“I am sincerely asking that everyone stop with the negative comments and feelings towards them. Let me remind you all that none of us, and I know myself better than anyone-have things we are not proud of. We all struggle with something.

“To judge an entire life by the outcome of this tragedy is not who we are. Only love can conquer hate. Instead of expressing harsh feelings, pray for them.”

Our thoughts remain with the Pughs and the Ternahan family at this sad time.

A donation page for the Pugh family can be found here, and a donation page for the Ternahan’s can be found here.

h/t – 411 Mania