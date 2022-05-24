Former AEW Star Now Open For Indie Bookings

A former AEW star, whose contract recently expired, is now taking independent bookings.

Stu Grayson, formerly of The Dark Order, is making a return to the indies. He announced that he’s open for business in a Twitter post.

This is my official announcement that starting today, I will start taking bookings.

If you require my services to wrestle & do meet & greet please contact me through this email

bookstugrayson@gmail.com



I'm back spread the word — Stu Grayson (@stu_dos) May 23, 2022

It’s become a theme for AEW to allow contracts to expire for wrestlers they no longer wish to use. In Stu’s case, however, things were different.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that AEW was in negotiations with Stu Grayson but the two sides couldn’t reach a new deal.

Grayson was an AEW original, debuting for the promotion back in May 2019.

He was with The Dark Order through the bad, the good with Brodie Lee, and the lowest of lows when Brodie passed away.