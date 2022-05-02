Former AEW Women’s Champion Expected To Return From Injury Soon

One former AEW Women’s Champion looks to be on the verge of making her return.

The current world titleholder in AEW’s women’s division is Thunder Rosa. The TBS Champion is Jade Cargill. Jade has been shutting down all challengers, while Thunder’s reign is in the early stages. A return could add a spark to the division.

Riho Expecting To Return Soon

(via AEW)

Riho has confirmed on her blog that she has completely healed from a broken collarbone. Her return to the United States is imminent (via The Midwest Marks Podcast).

Confirmed: Former AEW Women's World Champion @riho_gtmv Confirmed on her BLOG That she'll be Returning to the United States Soon for @AEW #AEWDynamite – shes fully healed from her injury pic.twitter.com/uJ4hVtrcyo — The Midwest Marks Podcast?? (@marks_midwest) April 30, 2022

Riho’s last match was back in January when she took on Britt Baker at Battle of the Belts. It was in that match where Riho suffered the injury.

Reports had said the former AEW Women’s Champion was expected to fully recover in about three months so it appears everything went according to plan.