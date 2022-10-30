Former Superstar Accuses WWE of Stealing his Ideas

Were the ideas for Retribution and Raw Underground original concepts from WWE‘s vast creative team? Not according to EC3.

After being released in May 2013, EC3 returned to WWE in 2018 and was a prominent upper-mid-carder in NXT.

This would not translate over to the main roster and after an underwhelming run, EC3 was released for the second time in April 2020.

Stolen Ideas

Not long after his release from WWE, EC3 shared cryptic videos, claiming he would control his narrative.

In August of that same year, WWE would introduce their Retribution stable, and later their Raw Underground show.

Speaking to the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 claimed that the masked gang and the grimy setting were too similar to his videos to be a coincidence (via Sportskeeda.)

“The two things [Retribution and Raw Underground,] they stole from Control Your Narrative and my little video! Like, pull back in time and watch my original Control Your Narrative, my original little narrative, and watch RAW Underground and watch RETRIBUTION.

“A bunch of guys in hoods, walking around, real tough, causing mayhem. Where did I see that before? Oh yeah, Control Your Narrative on YouTube.”

Earlier this year, EC3 would found his ‘Control Your Narrative’ promotion, though the show is on hiatus at this time.

Retribution & Raw Underground

While EC3 believes WWE stole his ideas, neither Retribution nor RAW Underground received rave reviews.

After members of Retribution were revealed, the group faced ridicule from audiences until the group’s end in early 2021.

Raw Underground, a reported personal favorite of Vince McMahon, would only last a few weeks and received criticism for being too different from the wrestling fans tuned in for.