Former WWE Champion Returning to Raw Tonight

A former champion under the WWE banner will be returning for the June 6 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Tonight’s edition of Raw will emanate from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. This will be the post-Hell in a Cell episode. Fans will witness the fallout of WWE’s latest premium live event.

HIAC was headlined by the third televised encounter between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins inside the cell. Despite completely tearing his right pectoral muscle, Cody went through with the match and defeated Rollins.

Time will tell if WWE confirms reports of Cody undergoing surgery this Thursday.

Maryse Returns Tonight

WWE.com

Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Maryse will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Raw. She’ll be on the show with her husband The Miz to promote the third season of USA Network’s Miz & Mrs.

During an interview with TV Insider, Maryse was asked if her appearance tonight would be one and done.

“That is really fun that you asked that. I don’t know. Let’s ask the same question Tuesday morning.”

Maryse then teased potentially getting involved in Money in the Bank and SummerSlam this year.

“Well, Money in the Bank is coming up, as well as SummerSlam. SummerSlam is a great one.”