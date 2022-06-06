Cody Rhodes Set for Surgery, Potential Timeframe for Return Revealed

Cody Rhodes is set to undergo surgery for his torn pectoral muscle.

Fightful reports that Rhodes is set to go under the knife this Thursday. It was announced over the weekend that Rhodes had suffered an injury ahead of his Hell In A Cell match with Seth Rollins last night in Chicago.

After rumors began to circulate, WWE confirmed the news on their broadcast, claiming Rhodes partially tore the pectoral muscle during a brawl with Seth Rollins, and later fully tore it during a weight lifting session.

Despite this, Cody Rhodes still competed inside Hell In A Cell against Rollins last night in what was an all-time classic, eventually securing the victory. However, he’ll now need to undergo surgery and rehab, which will keep him sidelined for some time.

According to the Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute, the rehab process for such an injury can take anywhere from six months to a year. The first part of the rehab process consists of managing the pain and swelling and initiating a range of motion in the shoulder and arm.

Light strength training usually begins about 2 to 3 months after surgery. It can take up to a year to regain normal strength in the repaired pectoralis major.

This is a big setback for WWE, who has been priming Rhodes as their top baby face on Monday Night RAW since making his triumphant return at WrestleMania 38.

With the expected recovery time, this will likely affect WWE’s top spot for the majority of the year. All that being said, a return at WrestleMania 39 is looking like the best case scenario for “The All American Nightmare.”

Injuries seem to be running rampant in professional wrestling at the moment, as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently lost World Champion CM Punk to an injury that will require surgery as well.

AEW was forced to create an interim title while CM Punk works his way back up to health. We’ll keep you updated on Cody Rhodes’ injury situation as more information becomes available.