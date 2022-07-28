Former WWE Champion Thinks AEW Feels ‘Dated’

AEW President Tony Khan delivers a different product than what fans are used to seeing with WWE, from production to the booking to the in-ring style. He also caters to hardcore fans instead of casual fans.

The AEW’s product looks more gritty than what you will see on WWE programming.

While speaking on his Kliq This Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash admitted that he doesn’t watch much modern wrestling but recently caught an episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE Champion noted that the production and feel of the show seemed ‘dated.’

“It just seems…dated? It has a very ‘WCW Thunder’ feel when I watch it.”

Nash was asked if he was specifically talking about the show’s production. Nash said everything and noted it feels like the clear number two.

“It’s almost like a no-borders, ‘Doctors Without Borders’ type of situation over there, and it’s hard for me to figure out who the belts go to, but I don’t watch wrestling that often, and if I’m going to watch a product, just visually … the crystal-clear production, and costuming, and everything else that the WWE gives me, I feel like it’s Cirque du Soleil instead of f*cking, you know, Ringling Brothers.”

Transcription via Wrestling Inc