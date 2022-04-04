Former WWE NXT Champions Pitched For Edge’s New Group

Edge began forming his stable at WrestleMania Sunday when Damian Priest helped him defeat AJ Styles.

Fightful is reporting that former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley have been pitched to join Edge’s new stable. These are just pitches and not confirmed as part of the group just yet.

At WrestleMania 38, Ripley teamed with Liv Morgan alongside Sasha Banks & Naomi, Shayna Baszler & Natalya, and Carmella & Zelina Vega in a fatal 4-way bout where Naomi & Banks walked away with the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

On the flip side, Ciampa’s match at NXT Stand & Deliver was presented to fans as his goodbye to the brand after losing to Tony D’Angelo. He’s been a regular on WWE Monday Night Raw over the last few weeks and even got new theme music.

Ciampa talked about not wanting to move up to Raw or SmackDown in 2019 during an interview on Lilian Garcia’s podcast because of the schedule and the number of bumps left on his bump card and how the NXT schedule is beneficial to him.