Former WWE Producer Blasts Damage CTRL’s Booking

Former WWE writer/producer Freddie Prinze Jr. hasn’t been a fan of Triple H‘s booking of Damage CRL lately.

Damage CTRL arrived in WWE at this year’s SummerSlam event in Nashville, Tennessee. The group (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) debuted following Bianca Belair‘s successful title defense against Becky Lynch. Damage CTRL surrounded The EST but Becky Lynch turned babyface and stood by the champion.

Since SummerSlam, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY made it to the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament but lost to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Damage CTRL then won the titles a couple of weeks later, only to lose them to Asuka & Alexa Bliss last night on WWE RAW.

Bayley has been in a long feud with Bianca Belair. She pinned the champion in a 6-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle in September. Belair retained over Bayley in a Ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia.

However, the Role Model was able to defeat Bianca in a non-title match in the main event of last week’s RAW after Nikki Cross interfered. Bianca is set to defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley once again in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday. It was announced that Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will have a rematch for the titles at the premium live event as well.

Freddie Prinze Jr. on the Booking of Damage CTRL

Former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. questioned the booking of the heel faction on a recent episode of his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast recorded before Dakota & IYO dropped the titles.

Freddie wondered if WWE is done with pushing Bayley and said that he doesn’t understand what the company is trying to do with Damage CTRL.

I guess WWE’s done with Bayley,” Prinze says. “She lost to Candice LeRae, she’s losing to everybody. The entire Damage CTRL situation is a tag team championship on two girls that I don’t know if they’re going to get over. Whenever I see something not working,” he continued, “I just want to kill it. Blow it up. It’s wrestling, that’s been wrestling’s mo from the dawn of time. I don’t know what they’re trying to do with this.

H/T: Wrestling Inc