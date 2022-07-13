Former WWE Referee Reveals Key Rule for Officials

One former WWE referee has reflected on a big “no-no” for officials.

Being a referee in the wrestling business can be a thankless job. Officials can often make or break a match.

You’re more likely to be chastised for a botch than praised for a job well done as a referee. There are exceptions such as NJPW‘s Red Shoes Unno and AEW‘s Aubrey Edwards.

Who could forget former WWE legend Earl Hebner?

Officials also have to follow some strict rules if they work under the WWE banner.

No Visible Tattoos for WWE Refs

During a new edition of his Monday Mailbag podcast, former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed an important rule all WWE officials had to follow.

“That’s a no-no. Can’t be wearing sleeves, can’t have tats on the arms. I have one on my arm up here, but my sleeve always covered it.” Mike Chioda on rule for WWE referees

There’s no word on whether or not this is still a rule for WWE officials today. Chioda was released from WWE back in April 2020.

Chioda went on to recall the time Vince McMahon asked him to drop some weight for presentation purposes.

“I remember him telling me, ‘drop a few pounds’ and stuff like that, and I’m like, ‘I’m working on it, sir!,’

“I mean, they’re working out more than they’re learning how to referee down there,” Chioda jokes. “These kids come in good shape nowadays, man. Vince has got on me about certain things and it’s exactly how he says it: ‘Hey, pal!’”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.