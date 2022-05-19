Former WWE Referee Slams Ric Flair For Having One More Match

A former WWE referee has taken issue with Ric Flair having one final match.

Flair has been announced to have one more match on July 31. He was rumored to face Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in some capacity, likely a tag team match.

Steamboat took to a Highspots autograph signing to reveal that he was offered the match but declined it.

Ric Flair’s In-Ring Return Blasted

Former WWE referee Brian Hebner took to the Refin’ It Up podcast to share his belief that Ric Flair has made a “stupid” decision getting back in the ring at the age of 73 (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

“Ric Flair, I love you, but what the fu*k are you thinking?

“This man is 73 years old. He has a pacemaker and is not in the best of health or in the best of shape. I’m sorry. I don’t see anything exciting about this to me at all. Nothing.”

“Now if he was coming out in gimmick to walk down the aisle with his daughter or something like that, fine. This, to me, is ridiculous. It really is,” he continued.

“I know how my father is, and I can almost bet you my father is in better health than Ric Flair. They’re probably equal on alcoholic. But I can tell you right now, I see my dad do his thing, which is nowhere near what Ric Flair is going to have to do, which is take a bump, get up, feed, or whatever he’s going to do.”

“Like I said, I love Ric Flair, but I think this is going to tarnish more than it’s going to be helping his legacy. I’m just not excited about it. I really think it’s stupid. If it’s about money, I guess you got to do what you got to do, but to me, there’s nothing positive about this. Not one thing.”

Flair’s last match is being promoted by Starrcast. It’ll take place inside the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The special event will be airing live on FITE TV.