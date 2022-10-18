Former WWE Star Mojo Rawley Married in Italy (Photos)

Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley from his time in WWE, is now a married match.
He got hitched in Italy, according to a TMZ story. Muhtadi also shared photos on his Instagram stories. He tied the knot with his lovely girlfriend, Gracie, at Villa Cora in Florence.
The Big Day
Mojo and Gracie’s closest friends and family were in attendance for the festivities. They had a big entrance at the reception. To show how happy he was, he danced and threw some kicks.
Rawley wore an all-white tux for his big day while his bride sported a white dress. The couple has been together for a few years and got engaged in February.
In 2012, WWE signed him, where he first worked in NXT and later formed a tag team with Zach Ryder. Despite finding some success, they were split up after a run on the main roster. Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy in 2017 and also appeared at WrestleMania 36 alongside his real-life friend Rob Gronkowski, who was the show host.
Rawley was released in April 2021 alongside several other wrestlers. He has co-hosted TMZ sports and was part of the “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” movie since the departure.
Congratulations to the happy couple!