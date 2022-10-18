Former WWE Star Mojo Rawley Married in Italy (Photos)

Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley from his time in WWE, is now a married match.

He got hitched in Italy, according to a TMZ story. Muhtadi also shared photos on his Instagram stories. He tied the knot with his lovely girlfriend, Gracie, at Villa Cora in Florence.

The Big Day

Mojo Rawley (Photo: WWE)

Mojo and Gracie’s closest friends and family were in attendance for the festivities. They had a big entrance at the reception. To show how happy he was, he danced and threw some kicks.

Rawley wore an all-white tux for his big day while his bride sported a white dress. The couple has been together for a few years and got engaged in February.

In 2012, WWE signed him, where he first worked in NXT and later formed a tag team with Zach Ryder. Despite finding some success, they were split up after a run on the main roster. Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy in 2017 and also appeared at WrestleMania 36 alongside his real-life friend Rob Gronkowski, who was the show host.

Rawley was released in April 2021 alongside several other wrestlers. He has co-hosted TMZ sports and was part of the “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” movie since the departure.

Congratulations to the happy couple!