Former WWE Star Appears at the Performance Center This Week

A familiar face was making his way around the WWE Performance Center this week in Orlando, Florida.

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto was at the PC this week doing some guest coaching throughout the week. According to Fightful, He also did some producing of matches, participating in the NXT live event on Friday night. In particular, it was noted that Kalisto produced the women’s matches on the show.

Kalisto has been absent from WWE since he was released in April 2021. He had been with the company for eight years but was released during one of their rounds of “budget cuts.”

Since his time with WWE ended, Kalisto has had some health issues including a nasty bout with Covid-19. He did work one match for AEW on November 3, 2021, teaming with Aero Star in a losing effort against FTR on AEW Dynamite.

It’s unknown right now if Kalisto’s guest coaching and producing for WWE will continue or if it was a one-off. We’ll update as more becomes known.

Kalisto first achieved notoriety in his WWE run when he teamed with Sin Cara as the Lucha Dragons, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships in the process. As part of the main roster, he went on to capture the WWE United States Championship on two occasions and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship once.

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news. Apple – Spotify – YouTube.