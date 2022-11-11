CM Punk Back Working at CFFC 114 on UFC Fightpass

CM Punk returned to the airwaves Thursday night for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC).

Punk has been doing commentary for CFFC since November 2018. The former AEW World Champion hasn’t made any public appearances since September’s explosive AEW All Out pay-per-view, but he was back cageside alongside MMA journalist John Morgan for CFFC 114.

Morgan posted a photo alongside his broadcasting partner, which you can see below:

CFFC 114 takes place from Tampa, Florida at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino. The main event features Blake Smith vs. Kendly St. Louis. The 13-fight card streams on UFC Fight Pass.

