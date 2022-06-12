Former WWE Talent Retires From Wrestling?

A former WWE superstar has announced his retirement but some think it may be a ruse.

The wrestling business can be unforgiving. Wrestlers are constantly putting their bodies on the line to entertain fans. The risks are very real and in some cases, the action has led to debilitating injuries or worse.

In the case of one former WWE star, the feeling is the juice simply isn’t worth the squeeze anymore.

Damien Sandow Retires?

Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow (Aron Stevens)

Aron Stevens, better known to WWE fans as Damien Sandow, was beaten by Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready, which was built as Stevens’ final match.

Ahead of the match, Stevens said the following about leaving the wrestling business in an Instagram post.

“This match against Trevor Murdoch at Alwayz Ready, my swan song as it were, not only marks the finale of an unparalleled wrestling career but the dawn of a new age.

“When I first left wrestling, the business experienced one of the biggest lulls in its history. Since returning, my presence has not only proven a blessing to fans everywhere but the entire industry has been better off because I was a part of it.

“After June 11th I will keep the wrestling fans, all staff, the competitors, and the entire industry in my thoughts and prayers going forward as they all proceed without me. Thank you.”

Some are questioning whether or not Stevens is actually retiring. There is a feeling among the wrestling community that this could be part of a storyline.

Time will tell whether or not this retirement is legit.