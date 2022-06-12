New NWA World Champion Crowned At Alwayz Ready

Trevor Murdoch has become the NWA World Heavyweight Champion again.

Matt Cardona had defeated Murdoch to become the new NWA world champion during the NWA PowerrrTrip event in February this year.

However, in late May it was revealed that Cardona has suffered a torn bicep and he will require surgery that will keep him out of action for sometime.

During the Alwayz Ready PPV, the NWA champion confirmed that he will be out of action for 3 to 5 months. President Billy Corgan then came out and told Cardona that he must relinquish the title.

Nick Aldis made his way to the ring next and he told Matt that he is a typical ex-WWE parasite. Aldis then issued a challenge to anyone for the championship.

Trevor Murdoch, Thomas Latimer, & Samuel Shaw all answered this challenge. Corgan booked a fatal four-way match for the vacant title.

The ending of this match saw Trevor Murdoch escaping a cloverleaf from Aldis. He then caught Nick with a top rope bulldog and pinned him to become the new NWA world champion.

Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis, Samuel Shaw, & Thomas Latimer in a Fatal 4 Way Match at NWA Alwayz Ready to become a 2-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion#NWA #AlwayzReady #Champions pic.twitter.com/SSsSbb0KvD — TWN – Total Wrestling Nation (@TWN4fans) June 12, 2022

This wasn’t the only title change of the night as Doug Williams & Harry Smith won the NWA tag team championships while Pretty Empowered became the new NWA women’s tag champions during the show.