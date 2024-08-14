Francine: ‘There’s Always Talk About Unionizing But Talent Might Be Scared’

There is always discussions about unionizing in professional wrestling, according to ECW alum Francine, who believes that for all this talk, talent may be scared to do so. On her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine discussed the possibility of whether a union in wrestling will ever happen.

“There’s always been somebody saying, ‘you know we really should start a union.’ and it never ever happens. It never happens.”

Francine recalled being approached recently by “somebody who has a bit of clout” about possibly forming a union. The ECW alum was approached as this ‘somebody’ wanted names to support the idea. Since then, Francine hasn’t heard anything about this latest attempt to unionize and isn’t entirely surprised.

“I don’t know if the boys are scared to do it because they might not get work, but I don’t know it’s a touchy subject.”

Wrestling & Unions

Jesse Ventura tried to forge a union in professional wrestling in an act that ultimately cost him his job in the WWF. For years, including on a recent media appearance, Ventura has claimed that Hulk Hogan ‘tattled’ on him to Vince McMahon and that the Hulkster was opposed to unionization benefitting others.

In 2020, talk of unionization sprang up again as WWE clamped down on talent engaging in third-party deals without their involvement. Mere minutes after Zelina Vega shared her support for unionization, she was released from WWE in a move that spawned backlash among fans. Vega was rehired by WWE the following year and remains employed to this day.

When Freddie Prinze Jr. shared intentions to launch his own wrestling promotion, he claimed that talent would be welcomed into the SAG-AFTRA union for actors. In the years since then though, Prinze’s promotion has yet to launch, though the former WWE writer continues to give updates on a planned broadcast deal.