Friday Night Results: Black Label Pro, Future Stars of Wrestling, REVOLVER Wrestling, House of Glory (5/27)

On Friday night, various independent promotions hosted Friday night shows. Black Label Pro Wrestling, Future Stars of Wrestling, REVOLVER Wrestling, and House of Glory Wrestling all presented events on May 27.

We have compiled results for the three independent shows below along with ways to stream them.

Black Label Pro

Black Label Pro hosted its Always Bet On Black (Label Pro) event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event took place on May 27 at Silver Nugget Casino. The event aired live on FITE TV. The full stream is available for purchase on VOD now for $12.99.

Always Bet On Black (Label Pro) Results

Dan The Dad def. Dark Sheik

Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. Josh Alexander & Yuya Uemura

Anthony Greene def. Marcus Mathers

Joey Janela def. Super Crazy

Crash Jaxon def. Keita Murray and Kobe Durst and The Rotation

Nick Wayne def. Titus Alexander

Mike Bailey def. Cole Radrick

Billie Starkz def. Effy

Tom Lawlor def. Jordan Oliver

Kevin Blackwood def. Shazza McKenzie

THE ROTATION FROM OUTTA NOWHERE! #BLPVEGAS pic.twitter.com/bulbe42Peo — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 28, 2022

Future Stars of Wrestling & REVOLVER Wrestling

Future Stars of Wrestling and REVOLVER Wrestling hosted its FSW vs. REVOLVER Dueces Wild event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event took place on May 27 at Silver Nugget Casino. The event aired live on FITE TV. The full stream is available for purchase on VOD now for $14.99.

FSW vs. REVOLVER Dueces Wild Results

Team FSW (Bodhi Young Prodigy, Kal Jak, Remy Marcel & Viva Van) def. Team REVOLVER (Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick, Crash Jaxon & Dan The Dad)

Willie Mack def. Adam Brooks and Anthony Greene and Damian Drake and Funny Bone and Juicy Finau

Death Proof (Cut Throat Cody & Jakob Austin Young) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

Mike Bailey def. Matt Vandagriff

Josh Alexander def. Tom Lawlor

FSW Heavyweight Championship : Hammerstone (c) def. Davey Richards

: Hammerstone (c) def. Davey Richards FSW No Limits Championship : Jai Vidal (c) def. Nick Wayne and Titus Alexander

: Jai Vidal (c) def. Nick Wayne and Titus Alexander REVOLVER Championship: Chris Bey def. JT Dunn (c) and Kenny King and Rich Swann

Hammerstone here for his second defense of the weekend… and he SLIPS? #DeucesWild anyways Hammer/Davey Richards 2 up next pic.twitter.com/BNTcnTZnUp — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 28, 2022

Spinning Tombstone from Josh Alexander to get the win over Filthy Tom!! #DeucesWild pic.twitter.com/t05ZpU5uYl — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 28, 2022

Long distance knees from Mike Bailey! #DeucesWild pic.twitter.com/4a4Rz4Rd55 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 28, 2022

House of Glory

House of Glory hosted its Holy Grail event in New York, NY. The event took place on May 27 at NYC Arena. The event aired live on FITE TV. The full stream is available for purchase on VOD now for $14.99.

HOG Holy Grail Results

Low Ki def. ACH

Mantequilla, Encore, and Joey Silver def. Michael Fayne, Brian Burgundy, and Carlos Ramirez

HOG Women’s Championship Match : Natalia Markova def. Sumie Sakai

: Natalia Markova def. Sumie Sakai HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoe Brothers def. The Mane Event

Match: The Briscoe Brothers def. The Mane Event HOG Crown Jewels Championship Match : Charles Mason def. Ken Broadway

: Charles Mason def. Ken Broadway HOG World Title Tournament Match: Jonah def. Jeff Cobb. Eddie Kingston will face Jonah in the next round.

Sumie Sakai came out replacing Janai Kai to challenge Natalia Markova for the HOG Women’s Championship #HOGHolyGrail pic.twitter.com/HDcLHBmOOC — John Siino (@CnoEvil) May 28, 2022