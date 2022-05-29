Friday Night Results: Black Label Pro, Future Stars of Wrestling, REVOLVER Wrestling, House of Glory (5/27)

On Friday night, various independent promotions hosted Friday night shows. Black Label Pro Wrestling, Future Stars of Wrestling, REVOLVER Wrestling, and House of Glory Wrestling all presented events on May 27.
We have compiled results for the three independent shows below along with ways to stream them.
Black Label Pro
Black Label Pro hosted its Always Bet On Black (Label Pro) event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event took place on May 27 at Silver Nugget Casino. The event aired live on FITE TV. The full stream is available for purchase on VOD now for $12.99.
Always Bet On Black (Label Pro) Results
- Dan The Dad def. Dark Sheik
- Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. Josh Alexander & Yuya Uemura
- Anthony Greene def. Marcus Mathers
- Joey Janela def. Super Crazy
- Crash Jaxon def. Keita Murray and Kobe Durst and The Rotation
- Nick Wayne def. Titus Alexander
- Mike Bailey def. Cole Radrick
- Billie Starkz def. Effy
- Tom Lawlor def. Jordan Oliver
- Kevin Blackwood def. Shazza McKenzie
Future Stars of Wrestling & REVOLVER Wrestling
Future Stars of Wrestling and REVOLVER Wrestling hosted its FSW vs. REVOLVER Dueces Wild event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event took place on May 27 at Silver Nugget Casino. The event aired live on FITE TV. The full stream is available for purchase on VOD now for $14.99.
FSW vs. REVOLVER Dueces Wild Results
- Team FSW (Bodhi Young Prodigy, Kal Jak, Remy Marcel & Viva Van) def. Team REVOLVER (Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick, Crash Jaxon & Dan The Dad)
- Willie Mack def. Adam Brooks and Anthony Greene and Damian Drake and Funny Bone and Juicy Finau
- Death Proof (Cut Throat Cody & Jakob Austin Young) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)
- Mike Bailey def. Matt Vandagriff
- Josh Alexander def. Tom Lawlor
- FSW Heavyweight Championship: Hammerstone (c) def. Davey Richards
- FSW No Limits Championship: Jai Vidal (c) def. Nick Wayne and Titus Alexander
- REVOLVER Championship: Chris Bey def. JT Dunn (c) and Kenny King and Rich Swann
House of Glory
House of Glory hosted its Holy Grail event in New York, NY. The event took place on May 27 at NYC Arena. The event aired live on FITE TV. The full stream is available for purchase on VOD now for $14.99.
HOG Holy Grail Results
- Low Ki def. ACH
- Mantequilla, Encore, and Joey Silver def. Michael Fayne, Brian Burgundy, and Carlos Ramirez
- HOG Women’s Championship Match: Natalia Markova def. Sumie Sakai
- HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoe Brothers def. The Mane Event
- HOG Crown Jewels Championship Match: Charles Mason def. Ken Broadway
- HOG World Title Tournament Match: Jonah def. Jeff Cobb. Eddie Kingston will face Jonah in the next round.