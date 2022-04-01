GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1 Results (3/31): New Tag Team Champions, New GCW Ultraviolent Champion & More

The third event of GCW: The Collective was GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1. The event was held by Game Changer Wrestling at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Furthermore, GCW: The Collective will feature 12 live wrestling events this year. Eight of those shows are presented by GCW.

In the main event of GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1, there was a deathmatch for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship between the champion Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch. The event also saw All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley defend his GCW World Championship against GCW’s own, AJ Gray. The GCW World Tag Team Championships were on the line when Nick Gage took on SGC (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) and The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) by himself, as Matt Tremont was unable to attend.

The event aired on FITE and is available for $19.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all GCW Collective events for $139.99.

GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2 – The Greatest Clusterf*ck

The second part of GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2 – The Greatest Clusterf*ck, will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 12:59AM EDT. That show will be streaming live on FITE TV for $19.99. That show features the following matches:

Chris Dickinson w/ Missy Hyatt vs. Matt Cardona w/ Chelsea Green

EFFY vs Minoru Suzuki

Tony Deppen vs Biff Busick

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs PCO

The Greatest Clusterf*ck: Maven, Jimmy Wang Yang, Jazzy Yang, Nasty Leroy, Kevin Matthews, Edith Surreal, Lord Adrean of the Walmart Dudes, Shazza McKenzie Kamikaze, Invisible Man, and Sean Ross Sapp

(Via Game Changer Wrestling)

GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1 Quick Results

GCW World Tag Team Championship : The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Nick Gage & SLADE and SGC (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) to win the vacated tag tittles Nick Gage competed with SLADE in the Three-Way GCW World Tag Team Championship match due to Matt Tremont being unable to attend

: The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Nick Gage & SLADE and SGC (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) to win the vacated tag tittles Blake Christian defeated AR Fox (w/ Ayla)

Mickie James defeated Allie Katch (w/ EFFY)

Scramble Match : Nick Wayne defeated Jordan Oliver, Jack Cartwheel, Ninja Mack, Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco and Alec Price

: Nick Wayne defeated Jordan Oliver, Jack Cartwheel, Ninja Mack, Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco and Alec Price Joey Janela defeated X-Pac

GCW World Championship : Jon Moxley defeated AJ Gray to retain his world title

: Jon Moxley defeated AJ Gray to retain his world title Deathmatch for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Alex Colon to become the new Ultraviolent champion

Doomsday Device! Briscoe Brother’s are 2x GCW Tag Champs! #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/TNyOfQwYiG — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

Fuck, I thought this was AJ’s moment and was wrong. Mox retains the Title over AJ Gray in a pretty sick match, dammit #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/XP2s4TC46a — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1 Final Thoughts

In conclusion, GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1 had everything you could wish for when it comes to a GCW show. There were many staples on this show, like the classic ‘Scramble Match’ and a tag team title match. In the first match, there was immediately blood, violence, and pizza cutters. The first match of the show completely represented what the rest of the card would be. Katch/James also featured a clash of styles mixed in with a bit of performing and callbacks. The last two title matches also featured the typical GCW style matches with straight up weapons and blood everywhere.

GCW: The Collective still has nine shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.