Effy Vs. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp Set For GCW Believe Me On 7/18

Fightful’s very own Sean Ross Sapp will be stepping in the ring later this month to take on Effy as part of Game Changer Wrestling’s Believe Me event.

The match was made official on Twitter and will take place on July 18, from Louisville, Kentucky. The show will begin at 7:30 PM local time and will be available to watch live on FITE TV+. Tickets for the show can be found here.

Sean Ross Sapp In The Ring

Though best known for being a leading voice in professional wrestling journalism, Sapp already has a number of matches under his belt. Sapp competed in the Clusterf**k Battle Royal at GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break in April 2022 but came up short. His first singles match saw him lose to Shazza McKenzie in December 2023 for Black Label Pro and Sapp’s return to the promotion in March 2024 saw him lose a battle royal.

The Card

Sapp Vs. Effy is just one match announced for GCW Believe Me. The current card is as follows:

Sean Ross Sapp Vs. Effy

Mance Warner (c) Vs. Myron Reed (GCW World Heavyweight Championship)

Billie Starkz Vs. Rachel Armstrong

Nick Gage & 2 Tuff Tony Vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)

Brosky Jimmy Vs. Hoodfoot

Masha Slamovich had been scheduled to face Jordan Oliver at the event. However, Oliver recently shared that he has suffered a torn ACL that could keep him out of action for up to a year. An update regarding Slamovich’s match at the event has not been made public yet.