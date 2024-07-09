GCW’s Jordan Oliver Out With ACL Tear, Set To Miss 9-12 Months

Jordan Oliver, a promising talent in Game Changer Wrestling, could be out of action for as much as 12 months after suffering a serious injury.

At the GCW Worst Behavior event on July 5, Oliver defeated Charles Mason in the seventh match of the show, but things weren’t over just yet. After the match, Mason attacked the already-weakened knee of Oliver and attacked the joint with a steel chair. As Oliver was tended to by officials, Mason bragged about hearing Jordan’s knee ‘pop’ and suggested he’s ended Jordan’s career.

On Twitter, Oliver, in his sixth attempt to record his message, shared the unfortunate news of his injury. The 25-year-old shared that in June he suffered a knee injury and doctors told him the injury was serious. An MRI revealed that Oliver had a torn ACL though that didn’t stop him from wrestling.

“Over the past weekend in Toronto, Charles Mason took it upon himself to turn my 6-9 [month out recovery window] into a 9-12. And I will definitely be on the shelf for some time. I’ve been wrestling for a long time and wrestling is all that I know so this is going to be very tough for me. If there’s anyone that can get through this and overcome it, I think it’s me.”

Though acknowledging its cheesy, Oliver delivered the cliche ‘It’s not goodbye, it’s see you down the road’ line and vowed to be back. In the meantime, Mason will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in GCW, and talent on the roster will have to be careful or fall victim to a similar attack.