WWE News: Cody Rhodes & The Throne, Green Kane Debunked

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is working on a new television project. During the latest episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, the Hardcore Legend commented on a mysterious project in the works.

“I may or may not be within a few miles of WWE’s compound where I may or may not be working on a television show. But if I am working on a show, it is going really well.”

It sure sounds like he’s working with WWE on this new project, but he’s keeping things close to the vest for now.

Cody Rhodes Revisits The Throne

Cody Rhodes remains out of action after undergoing surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle earlier this year. The American Nightmare’s recovery is going well and he’s expected back in action in early 2023.

On Wednesday, Rhodes posted a photo on social media of himself in front of Triple H‘s iron cross throne. The last time he stood in front of a throne like that, he was destroying it at All Elite Wrestling‘s first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing 2019.

At the time, the defiant act symbolized his plan to chart a new path for himself outside the auspices of Triple H and WWE. Fast forward three years and Cody in front of the throne takes on an entirely different meaning.

A lot can change in 3 years pic.twitter.com/Ye11eTjnGB — SEScoops (@sescoops) October 20, 2022

Bobby Lashley: Mature Businessman

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by RainmakerNYC and discussed his current run with WWE. Lashley returned to the company in 2018 after a 10-year hiatus, which saw him working primarily for Impact Wrestling.

Here’s what the 46-year old Almighty one had to say about the biggest change during those ten years way:

“I’m older!”, he joked. “No, older, wiser — I mean, there’s there’s a little bit of everything. There’s a different kind of training that you have when you’re a little bit of an older athlete. You know, I take care of myself a little bit more, I have different — just different thoughts. Before when I was younger, it was like, yeah, early lifestyle, money you run around doing a whole bunch of different things. Now, I’m more of a businessman.

Green Kane

WWE legend Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is debunking the rumor that the company planned for him to wear an alternate green costume during the Attitude Era.

Kane was loosely affiliated with DX when he and X-Pac won the WWE tag team championships in 1999. Over the years, photos of Kane in a green outfit have circulated online, as seen below:

The Big Red Machine appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and says there were never any plans for him to wear a green outfit on television.

“There is no green gear,” he said. “There was never going to be any green gear, and there never will be green gear. Kane’s red and black all the way, man.” – Kane

Kane did change up his look over the years, including different black and red gear, as well as variations of his mask (and later, no mask at all). However, nothing green was ever considered. In fact, he hates the idea of Green Kane.

“I think that would have kind of undermined the character, actually,” he said. “So that’s one of those deals that sparked on the Internet, and that’s the first time I’d ever seen it, was when people started to talk about green Kane like part of DX. To my knowledge, that was never even discussed, although maybe I would look good in green. I don’t know.”

You can watch Kane’s comments about “Green Kane” below: