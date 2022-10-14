Positive Update on Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return Timeframe

Cody Rhodes triumphantly returned to WWE back at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, where the American Nightmare was quickly featured as one of the company’s biggest stars and top babyfaces. He went on a miraculous win streak in that time, including victories over Kevin Owens and an insane trilogy with new United States champion, Seth Rollins.

Unfortunately for Rhodes he would hit a roadblock. Prior to his Hell in a Cell showdown with Rollins at the beginning of June he tore his pectoral muscle while weight training, leaving him with a bruise that the entire WWE Universe would see as he still competed at Hell in a Cell in a critically acclaimed matchup. Once the injury occurred several reports surfaced stating that he would be on the shelf anywhere from 6-8 months.

Ahead of Schedule

Rhodes is recovering from his injury well, and is even slightly ahead of schedule from his original timetable, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It is mentioned in the report that he has been working alongside WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page during this time, and has been taking it easy with upper body weights.

As for a return…the Royal Rumble is said to be “looking good,” but there is also some speculation on him returning in time for Day 1 as that event is in his childhood hometown of Atlanta. Either way WWE will be attempting to keep it a secret so there can be a surprise pop whenever it does happen.

Rhodes told the WWE Universe when he returned that his goal is to do what his father, the great Dusty Rhodes couldn’t do in WWE, which was hold a world title.

