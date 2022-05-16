Hacksaw Jim Duggan Announces Cancer Has Returned

Hacksaw Jim Duggan has some unfortunate news to share but perhaps he’s avoided disaster once more.

The WWE legend underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 2021. Following surgery, Hacksaw was able to reveal that he was cancer-free.

Unfortunately, his cancer has returned but thankfully there is some optimism.

In a new video posted on his Facebook page, Hacksaw Jim Duggan broke the news but luckily, doctors were able to diagnose him quickly (h/t Fightful).

“Hi, folks, I hope you enjoy the pictures and videos of our travels. We’ve been having a great time. But reality is here and I’m afraid I have some bad news. It seems like my cancer treatment is not over even after the removal of my prostate last October.

“Tomorrow, I’m having my second hormone shot and Tuesday, I’m being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week. The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early.

“But still, it’s a very terrifying time for me and my family. The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we’re going to do. I’m going to make most shows, but some shows, I’m gonna have to postpone or cancel and I’m sorry about that, but that’s the way it’s got to be. I’ll be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it.

“So tomorrow on the way to the doctor to get the hormone shots. I’m going to be posting that after the shots. I’ll be posting throughout the whole experience. Hopefully, it will help someone out there because I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are going to go through this. I know it’s going to help me.

“You folks have helped me through an awful awful lot over the years many times before and sharing this with you is going to help me get through this. So thank you, and please don’t feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome and remember, I’ll get through this.

“Thanks very much, folks.”