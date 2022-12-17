‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Subdues Intruder in Home Invasion

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan has shown that he can still handle himself, even without his trust 2×4, now well into his 60s.

Duggan is best known for his time in WWE as a patriotic star of the Hogan era, but would later work for WCW.

In 2011, the winner of the very first Royal Rumble match was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer alongside names including the Road Warriors and Shawn Michaels.

Home Invasion

Speaking to Wrestling Inc this week, Duggan explained that his South Carolina home was broken into on December 8, at around 6:45 pm local time.

A man in his mid-20s entered through the front door, but the wrestling legend tackled him to the ground.

Duggan later grabbed his .44 caliber pistol and held the intruder at gunpoint until the police arrived.

Jim and his wife Debra described the introducer as “hysterically frightened” and had claimed that people from a nearby home were coming after him to kill him.

According to Duggan, the intruder was fleeing individuals related to a burglary in a different home, leading him to seek refuge.

The man pounded on multiple doors without being answered before entering the Duggan household.

After the Invasion

Despite this scary incident, Duggan said he would not be pressing charges when presented with the opportunity.

Duggan did inform Kershaw’s County Sherriff’s department about the incident that he had apprehended the intruder.

Speaking at the time, the WWE Hall of Famer was grateful things did not escalate, saying “thank God we didn’t shoot him.”