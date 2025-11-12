Hangman Page Uses the Term AEW Men’s Title To Create a New Hierarchy and Better Wrestling World

Hangman Page stands atop the men’s ranks in All Elite Wrestling but wants to do his part to make sure the women’s championship receives a commensurate amount of respect as a title belt.

This was discussed by Adam Page during a recent interview with ESPN 99.9 The Fan and was among many subjects that were touched upon. Hangman Page was speaking with Chris Lea and Dennis Cox ahead of not just his match against Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Blood & Guts but also prior to Page defending his world title versus Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear. The men’s world title match is a high stakes affair with one of AEW’s big tentpole events also featuring a massive matchup for the AEW women’s title.

Giving a cursory bit of wrestling history to illustrate why he thinks it’s on the antiquated side to not also promote women in an equal way to how the male wrestlers are positioned on the cards, Page said,

“The men’s division, you know, it’s largely separated by sex, gender, the men’s division has been billed as the world champions. That is the person you’re coming to the arena to see. That’s the world champion.” “Then women’s wrestling, as it gained steam historically, created a separate championship that is the women’s world championship.” “To me, that always seemed like if you have to specify that one’s for the women and the other one is the world championship, it feels like you created this hierarchy.” “where you’re telling the viewers and the audience that one of them is more important than the other. I don’t think that that’s how our fans feel any longer.”

Hangman Page wants to make changes in the wrestling world that represent how he thinks things should be

As the multi-time AEW men’s champion further expounded upon his logic in this particular context, Hangman Page continued,