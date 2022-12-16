AEW & WWE Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee on His Birthday

It is December 16th, do you know what that means? It is Brodie Lee’s birthday.
The former TNT Champion passed away in December 2020 at just 41 years old. His wife, Amanda Huber, works on the promotion’s Community Outreach program. His son, Brodie Lee Jr., portrays -1 in Dark Order. Today would have been Brodie’s 43rd birthday.
Brodie Lee was known as Luke Harper in WWE during his time with the promotion. He was a part of The Wyatt Family, as well as the tag team The Bludgeon Brothers with Erick Rowan. Former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman took to Twitter to send a happy birthday wish and noted that everyone misses him.
WWE & AEW Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee
AEW‘s official Twitter sent out a tribute to Brodie earlier today and said that The Exalted One will never be forgotten.
WWE remembered Harper on his birthday as well. Jon wrestled as Luke Harper in WWE from 2012-2019.
Former WWE Champion Big E was close friends with Jon Huber and wished his friend a happy birthday.
WWE had a live event in Rochester, New York earlier this month and Seth Rollins honored Brodie in his hometown.
Brodie Lee’s final match was on October 7th, 2020. He dropped the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match. AEW celebrated the life of The Exalted One on the December 30, 2020 edition of Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.
What are some of your favorite moments of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper’s professional wrestling career? Let us know in the comments section below.