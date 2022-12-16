AEW & WWE Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee on His Birthday

It is December 16th, do you know what that means? It is Brodie Lee’s birthday.

The former TNT Champion passed away in December 2020 at just 41 years old. His wife, Amanda Huber, works on the promotion’s Community Outreach program. His son, Brodie Lee Jr., portrays -1 in Dark Order. Today would have been Brodie’s 43rd birthday.

Happy birthday baby.



We miss you more than I can say. Every. Single. Day.



You’d be so proud of who Brodie and Nolan have become. You’d be so proud of who I’ve become.



I’d give anything for us to have one more day with you.



I love you. pic.twitter.com/vkIgAWr9kM — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) December 16, 2022

Brodie Lee was known as Luke Harper in WWE during his time with the promotion. He was a part of The Wyatt Family, as well as the tag team The Bludgeon Brothers with Erick Rowan. Former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman took to Twitter to send a happy birthday wish and noted that everyone misses him.

“It’s Friday!!!!!! You know what that means. Happy birthday brother. We miss you.”

It’s Friday!!!!!! You know what that means. Happy birthday brother. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/4gfjIhLCu8 — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) December 16, 2022

WWE & AEW Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee

AEW‘s official Twitter sent out a tribute to Brodie earlier today and said that The Exalted One will never be forgotten.

He will never be forgotten. Happy Birthday to the greatest TNT Champion, “The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee

He will never be forgotten. Happy Birthday to the greatest TNT Champion, "The Exalted One" @ThisBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/uQvcpY3YCz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2022

WWE remembered Harper on his birthday as well. Jon wrestled as Luke Harper in WWE from 2012-2019.

Remembering Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, today on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/yEW6z9dyBj — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2022

Former WWE Champion Big E was close friends with Jon Huber and wished his friend a happy birthday.

Happy birthday, my brother. We still remember you. We still love you. We still miss you.

Happy birthday, my brother.

We still remember you.

We still love you.

We still miss you. pic.twitter.com/oL64CSaTzC — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 16, 2022

WWE had a live event in Rochester, New York earlier this month and Seth Rollins honored Brodie in his hometown.

He passed away a couple of years ago around this time and this is the first time I have been here with a microphone in my hand in this city to tell him how much I miss him and how much I love him.



I just wanted to say tonight was for him, every time we are in Rochester, in my heart, that means we’re here for him. It’s Saturday, and you know what that means, so do your damn thing and sing my song.



Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. ??#WWERochester pic.twitter.com/5BEwryZXZI — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 4, 2022

Brodie Lee’s final match was on October 7th, 2020. He dropped the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match. AEW celebrated the life of The Exalted One on the December 30, 2020 edition of Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

What are some of your favorite moments of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper’s professional wrestling career? Let us know in the comments section below.