WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Betting Odds

The betting odds have been updated for WWE Hell In A Cell, as the card for the show that takes place this Sunday is nearly finalized.

Right now, only two championships are set to be on the line. Bianca Belair will be defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The United States Championship will be on the line when Theory takes on Mustafa Ali. Right now, neither championship is set to change hands.

WWE Hell in a Cell Odds

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair -200 (1/2) vs Becky Lynch +220 (11/5) vs Asuka +300 (3/1)

Hell In A Cell: Cody Rhodes -225 (4/9) vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins +150 (3/2)

Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley -180 (5/9) vs Omos & MVP +140 (7/5)

Mixed Tag Team Match: The Judgment Day -350 (2/7) vs AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225 (9/4)

Ezekiel -150 (2/3) vs Kevin Owens +110 (11/10)

United States Championship Match: Theory (c) -450 (2/9) vs Mustafa Ali +275 (11/4)