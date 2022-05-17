WWE Hell in a Cell: Match Card, Date & Time, How to Watch

WWE Hell in a Cell is the company’s next premium live event.

This year marks the 14th installment of Hell in a Cell as a standalone show. It was established in 2019.

Hell in a Cell takes place after WrestleMania Backlash and before Money in the Bank.

SEScoops will update this page as more matches are announced in the weeks ahead.

Hell in a Cell Match Card

The following matches are confirmed for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022:

Hell In a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

This will be the third clash between Rhodes and Rollins. They met at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash, with Rhodes picking up wins in both matches.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Asuka defeated Becky Lynch on the 5/16 edition of WWE Raw to become #1 contender.

Belair has been Raw Women’s champion since WrestleMania 38, when she defeated Lynch to recapture the gold.

The Empress of Tomorrow is a 4-time Women’s Champion in WWE. She’s held the Raw Women’s title twice, and the SmackDown and NXT titles once each.

When is Hell in a Cell?

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place Sunday, June 5th from Rosemont, Illinois at the Allstate Arena. The main card of this premium live event starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How to Watch

WWE Hell in a Cell streams live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.