Hit Row Returns to WWE at SmackDown

Three members of Hit Row returned tonight during WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

It was reported that Top Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis were on their way back as they were scheduled to be backstage at the show. Also joining them is B-Fab.

At the end of the first hour of the broadcast, there were 2 enhancement wrestlers standing in the ring. SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee noted that they didn’t know who they would be facing until Hit Row’s music played. They quickly beat enhancement wrestlers in a quick squash match.

There is one person missing this time: Swerve Strickland, who is currently under an AEW contract. Following the squash match, all three members of Hit Row cut promos to remind fans who they are.

Hit Row quickly became a favorite group after they debuted in NXT, and they would quickly make their way to the main roster in the WWE Draft. Soon after B-Fab was released then the rest of the group was let go.

This marked their first appearance on WWE television since they were released last November. This wouldn’t have happened if Vince McMahon was still in charge, but with Triple H in charge, he has brought back several former stars.