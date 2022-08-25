How WWE Management Feels About Theory (Report)

Many have begun to wonder how WWE management now feels about Theory now that Vince McMahon has departed the company.

Well, according to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Theory shouldn’t have much to worry about. Triple H is reportedly a big proponent of the current Money In The Bank briefcase holder.

Theory is said to still be a big part of WWE’s plans, despite McMahon having since departed the company. His look, size, and athleticism have been praised. At this point it’s all about getting him the ring work.

Vince McMahon was a big fan of Theory, so much so that he even involved himself in his storylines. Theory was able to capture the Money In The Bank briefcase at the similarly named pay-per-view (PPV) earlier this year as a last-second entrant after dropping the United States Title earlier that night.

He teased cashing in at SummerSlam during the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns Last Man Standing match, but was prevented.

Since, he enjoyed a brief feud with Dolph Ziggler on Monday Night RAW, and on this week’s episode, seemingly sparked the beginning of a new feud with the returning Johnny Gargano.

Still holding the briefcase, it will be interesting to see how much longer it takes for WWE to decide to pull the trigger on Thoery finally cashing in.