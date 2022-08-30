Former United States Champion Gets his First Name Back on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Riddle could not wait until this week’s RAW went on the air to trade punches.

The two superstars brawled in the parking lot until WWE security broke it up. WWE RAW opened with a backstage brawl between Riddle and Rollins last week.

Rollins was originally scheduled to battle Riddle at WWE Summerslam but the match was canceled due to injury. Seth brutally attacked Riddle on the RAW before the premium live event and Riddle was not cleared to compete. He still made an appearance at SummerSlam but Rollins attacked him once again.

The two will finally square off this Saturday night at WWE Clash at the Castle. The premium live event will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It is WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years.

Hanging out in the parking garage before doors opened for #WWEPittsburgh and saw this happen w/ @WWERollins & @SuperKingofBros . Notice no @WWE cameras. ???????? pic.twitter.com/pKnW4srZC1 — Chip Dominick (@chipdominick) August 29, 2022

Riddle Gets His First Name Back

After Seth and Riddle brawled in the parking lot, the Face-to-Face scheduled for tonight was changed to an interview in separate rooms.

Corey Graves moderated the interview and the rivalry got even more personal. Riddle claimed that Becky Lynch was “The Man” in the Rollins household and Seth reminded Riddle that he doesn’t have a wife anymore as they are getting divorced.

Corey referred to Riddle as “Matt” during the interview and his full name was displayed in a graphic. WWE also referred to him as “Matt Riddle” in the tweet below.

Matt Riddle is ready to settle this with Seth "Freakin" Rollins once and for all THIS SATURDAY at #WWECastle!@SuperKingofBros @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CxYWydFBxr — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2022

Riddle got his name back as “MATT Riddle.”



Thank you Papa H. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4QbUYLz0ec — #TeamJD (@EKCone909) August 30, 2022

Theory is also rumored to be getting his full name back soon. Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon asked the 25-year-old to remove the “Austin” from his name after following the worst Stunner of all-time from Stone Cold at WrestleMania 38.