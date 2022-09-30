“I’m Into It!” – Rob Van Dam On CM Punk’s Rant After AEW All Out

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is currently under suspension for his role in the altercation with The Elite following the All Out media scrum.
CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW All Out to become AEW World Champion. It was his 2nd reign with the title without ever making a title defense. MJF returned after the title match to have a stare-down with CM Punk.
Jon Moxley has since captured the title once again by defeating Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Tournament of Champions at Dynamite: Grand Slam. CM Punk reportedly suffered a torn triceps during the title match at All Out and was spotted wearing a brace in a recent photo.
Rob Van Dam on CM Punk’s Comments at the All Out Media Scrum
ECW legend and former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam joined Rene Dupree and Paul London on a recent episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast. Rob discussed Punk’s comments and said that he wants to see what happens next.
Rob Van Dam then claimed that there is a good chance that CM Punk has as big of an ego as anybody else he’s ever interacted with in the wrestling business.
