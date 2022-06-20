Major WWE Superstar Appears on IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 

A big-time WWE superstar appeared at this year’s IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event.

IMPACT is celebrating its 20th anniversary and what better way to do so than Slammiversary? The show had brought plenty of other surprises such as an appearance from America’s Most Wanted (James Storm and Chris Harris).

The company also had a touching tribute to former IMPACT commentators Don West and Mike Tenay.

AJ Styles Appears

(via IMPACT Wrestling)

A special video message was also sent in by none other than “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Styles is considered to be “Mr. TNA” but his appearance will certainly come as a surprise. He has been with WWE since 2016 but this isn’t the first time WWE and IMPACT have worked together.

More recently, Mickie James appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble event earlier this year.

Many years prior, WWE arranged an agreement to have Christian appear during a Slammiversary event in exchange for allowing Ric Flair another Hall of Fame induction.

Here is what AJ Styles had to say during his Slammiversary appearance.