Impact Wrestling Confirm Date & Location for Hard to Kill 2023

Impact Wrestling is returning to Atlanta, Georgia next January for its annual Hard to Kill event.

During last night’s Bound For Glory Pay Per View, it was announced that Hard To Kill will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 13.

This will be the first time Hard to Kill will take place in Georgia, after previously being hosted in Dallas, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Hard to Kill

Despite being the newest Pay Per View event for the company, Hard to Kill has become one of the big four shows that Impact hosts each year.

The inaugural event in 2020 saw Tessa Blanchard capture the Impact World Championship from Sami Callihan, the first (and to date only) woman to win the title.

2021’s event took place without live fans due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and saw Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose face AEW‘s Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers.

Last year’s event saw then-Knockouts World Champion Mickie James retain against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match, the first all-female main event.

Main Event?

No matches have been confirmed for Hard to Kill 2023, but we may already know what will headline the event.

During last night’s Bound for Glory Pay Per View, Bully Ray made his return to Impact Wrestling, winning the Call Your Shot Battle Royal.

The Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer has earned a title match at any time of his choosing and could headline Impact’s next Pay Per View.

After the event went off the air, Ray confronted Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, and the two slammed Mike Bennett through a table.