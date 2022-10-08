Former Impact World Champion Makes Return at Bound for Glory 2022

A former Impact World Champion is back with the company and seeking one more reign on top of the promotion.

Last night saw Impact Wrestling host their biggest event of the year, Bound for Glory, marking the 18th event in the show’s lineage.

Bully Ray Returns

In the third to last match of the night, a 20-person intergender ‘Call Your Shot’ gauntlet match took place.

The match segmented entries are similar to WWE‘s Royal Rumble match.

During the match, Bully Ray made his Impact Wrestling return as the #14 entrant and would win the entire thing.

Ray eliminated Johnny Swinger (with an assist from Tommy Dreamer) and Tasha Steelz, before pinning Steve Maclin to win the match.

As a result of his win, Bully Ray now has a championship opportunist for any title, at any time of his choosing for up to a year.

After the show ended, Bully Ray confronted Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, who retained in the main event against Eddie Edwards.

The intense staredown was interrupted by the returning Mike Bennett, and both Ray and Alexander slammed him through a table.

Bully Ray in Impact Wrestling

Working for Impact from 20015 to 2015, Bully Ray’s highest point came in 2013 when he was revealed as the leader of the Aces and Eights.

As part of the group, Bully Ray became a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion and feuded with Hulk Hogan.

Ray is also a two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion and was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014, alongside his ‘brother’ Devon.