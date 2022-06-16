Impact Wrestling Memories Over 20 Years

As Impact Wrestling celebrates the 20th anniversary of its first show, I think back to my own memories.

Mourning the loss of WCW and ECW I was excited at the idea of something that felt familiar and new. Built on the foundation of the NWA complete with stars that I missed seeing on weekly television. Needless to say, I was intrigued. I remember those Wednesday night shows and going over to my friend’s house to watch them. As a broke college student, I’d shell out a few dollars to help cover the $9.99 cost.

Not long into Impact’s (or should I say NWA-TNA) run, I decided to rent a car with a friend during spring break. We drove from South Florida to Nashville for a taping. The company couldn’t have been more accommodating, even taking us on a tour of the Nashville Fairgrounds. We were even treated to a visit to the White Trash Cafe where the crew would eat before the show.

That night Chris Harris was within an eyelash of becoming the NWA champion over Jeff Jarrett. Seeing Sting again was another highlight. Earlier in the day, I’d banked interviews with not only Jarrett but America’s Most Wanted, Konnan, Johnny Fairplay, and Vince Russo.

A little less than a year later I was happy to make the drive in 2004 for the promotion’s first three-hour pay-per-view Victory Road. The energy in the Impact Zone was palpable right from that top-quality produced opening video package. The last time I’d get to see Macho Man Randy Savage live. I’ll never forget those trips to Universal Studios Orlando. Even the time the soundstage had to be evacuated in the middle of a pay-per-view due to fire. Eric Young, Traci Brooks, and other talent did an amazing job keeping the fans entertained before the crew let us back in for the rest of the show.

One of the things Impact did well over the years is create some unique fan experiences. In 2010, for Slammiversary I remember a particularly fun night at the NASCAR Sports Grille. Stars interacted with attendees in an intimate and festive setting. I mean where else could you share a shot with members of the Beautiful People or play a game with Abyss? A few years ago I also recall covering a mini-golf tournament between Impact wrestlers and fans. I kind of wish I also attended the bowling tournament.

Then there was 2014’s Lockdown when Impact hosted its first Miami pay-per-view. That fan weekend was a big highlight for me as I got some time with the legendary Great Muta. Ahead of the show, I also spotlighted hometown boy MVP for a local publication.

Early on in dating my now wife, I recall taking her to Impact’s first live event (house show) in Miami. She was ecstatic to see “her champion” Taylor Wilde. She was invested in the Knockouts at the time no doubt. We actually spent one of our anniversaries in Daytona Beach during Bound for Glory weekend. When we got two dogs, the names bestowed upon them were Shelley and Sabin after the Motor City Machine Guns. My first big feature for Pro Wrestling Illustrated was actually on Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin’s return to Impact.

Even recently I reached out to Ross Forman, head of PR about having some stars come out in support of a “Day of Giving” event at my local YMCA of Central Florida. Since they were in town for TV tapings, he made it so Deonna Purrazzo and Moose stopped by to help support the cause and raise a few dollars. For that, I’m extremely grateful.

You see, in many ways, this company has run parallel with my own life moments. I feel I’ve essentially grown up beside them. And for that reason, the company will always hold a special place for me. So I say thank you to Impact Wrestling for the last 20 years. Here’s to looking forward to its next chapter.

