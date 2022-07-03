Independent Wrestling News Wrap-Up (6/24-7/1): Defy, GCW, Glory Pro, West Coast Pro, Garden State Pro & More

We have wrapped up some of the major news from this week from the independent scene of professional wrestling.
We have news from Defy Wrestling, BattleSlam, Game Changer Wrestling, Glory Pro Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, West Coast Pro Wrestling, ICW: No Holds Barred, and Garden State Pro Wrestling.
Garden State Pro Wrestling
GSPW Welcome To Eden News
Garden State Pro Wrestling and FITE recently announced that GSPW’s debut event titled Welcome To Eden is available for pre-order on FITE TV.
The event is scheduled to take place on July 23 at 7 PM EST at The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. Tickets for the event are sold out. The event is available for pre-order at this link.
The card is as follows:
- Dark Sheik & Jai Vidal vs Edith Surreal & Heather Monroe
- Team YDNB (Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger & Griffin McCoy) vs Team H20 (Marcus Mathers, Austin Luke & Reid Walker)
- First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament: Effy vs Bryan Keith
- First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament: Robert Martyr vs Davey Richards
- First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament: Kevin Blackwood vs Alan Angels
- First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament: Calvin Tankman vs Tony Deppen
- Miyu Yamashita vs Billie Starkz vs Janai Kai
- Taya Valkyrie vs Trish Adora
- Josh Alexander vs Konosuke Takeshita
On June 30, Garden State Pro Wrestling announced that they will be hosting a Konosuke Takeshita seminar. In the announcement, they state that Takeshita is doing his ‘first and equity possibly only seminar in the US.’
The seminar will take place on July 23 in Newark, NJ from 3:30-5:00 EST.
According to the post, all experience levels are welcome. There are limited spots open and the price is $40 per person. In a second tweet, the promotion added that you can pay at the door or pay in advance.
To join the webinar, you can DM Garden State Pro Wrestling on Twitter or email [email protected].
GSPW Thy Kingdom Come News
Garden State Pro Wrestling has begun to announce talent for their second live event titled ‘Thy Kingdom Come.’ The event will take place on August 27 at 7 PM EST in the Monroe Sports Center in Monroe, NJ. Tickets to the event are available here.
On July 1, the promotion announced that one of Mexico’s fastest-rising teams, Black Generation, which is the team of El Bendito and El Elemental, will make their American debut at the August 27 event.
On June 28, GSPW also announced that AEW”s Matt Sydal would be making his debut for the promotion at their Thy Kingdom Come event. It was announced on June 25 that Anthony Henry would be debuting for the promotion at the event as well.
As of right now, the following matches have been announced:
- Michael Oku vs Titus Alexander
- LuFisto vs Willow Nightingale
- Sonny Kiss vs Kidd Bandit
- Semi-Finals of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament: Effy or Bryan Keith vs. Tony Deppen or Calvin Tankman
- Semi-Finals of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament: Kevin Blackwood or Alan Angels vs. Robert Martyr or Davey Richards
The following wrestlers have also been announced for the event:
- Starboy Charlie
- Komander
- Black Generation (El Bendito & El Elemental)
- Matt Sydal
- Anthony Henry
ICW: No Holds Barred
ICWNHB: The Pit 7
ICW No Holds Barred had a successful event on June 1 with ICWNHB Volume 27. Later in the night, ICWNBH “The Pit 7” was scheduled to take place right after. Unfortunately, the event would come to an abrupt end after four matches.
ICW No Holds Barred hosted its The Pit 7 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 2 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club.
The event aired on IWTV. ICWNHB Pit shows are events where there is no ring involved. At these events, the center of the ‘fight pit’ is just the ground with the fans forming a circle around the action.
Malcolm Monroe III took on Neil Diamond Cutter, Isaiah Broner battled Aaron Williams, The Carver faced off with Satu Jinn, and Darren McCarty went one on one with Brandon Kirk.
In the next match, John Wayne Murdoch was scheduled to have a match against Eric Ryan. However, during his entrance, he grabbed a microphone and explained that there was a stabbing outside the venue and that the remainder of the event is canceled. The event ended and the stream cut off on IWTV.
Kasey Catal, who is a talent associated with the promotion, revealed through an update tweet that prior to the stabbing the cops were called due to a domestic dispute and that the stabbing occurred after they left.
The medical staff from the ICWNHB event were able to help the victim until they were safely transported to the hospital. At this time, it is still unknown if the victim was attending the ICWNHB event or if it was a coincidence. Kasey confirmed in a series of tweets that the victim will be okay.
West Coast Pro Wrestling
King Of Indies 2022
On July 1, West Coast Pro Wrestling announced that the Japanese promotion Dragon Gate will be coming to the US as part of King of Indies 2022.
King of Indies is a collaborative event between West Coast Pro and Pro Wrestling Revolution set to take place in San Francisco on November 19th, 2022.
Tickets for the event are not yet available, but you can follow West Coast Pro on Twitter for updates on ticket and event info.
Savage Mode II
On July 2, West Coast Pro Wrestling announced that they will be hosting their Savage Mode II event in partnership with Prestige Wrestling. The event will take place on September 3. In the tweet, they stated that more information will be coming soon and to check out their Eventbrite link.
Cruel Summer
West Coast Pro Wrestling currently has its Cruel Summer event coming up on July 8 at 7PM EST. The event will take place at The United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, CA. On July 1, the promotion stated that there were around 100 seats left for the show. You can get tickets for the event here.
So far, the following matches have been announced for the event:
- Fatu vs Lawlor
- West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) vs Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
- Vinnie Massaro vs Alan Angels
- Titus Alexander vs Jack Cartwheel
- Starboy Charlie vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey
- ACH vs Nick Wayne
- Masha Slamovich vs Zeda Zhang
- Jordan Cruz, 1 Called Manders & Levi Shapiro vs The Conglomerate
The West Coast Cup
On June 28, WCPW announced tickets to their two-night tournament live event titled The West Coast Cup. The event will take place on August 18 and 19 at The State Room in South San Francisco. Tickets to the event are available here.
The following wrestlers and matches have been announced for the event:
- Lee Moriarty vs Titus Alexander
- Masha Slamovich
- Kommander
- Jorel Nelson
- Davey Richards
- Bryan Keith
- Gravity
- Starboy Charlie
- Nick Wayne
- Viento
Prestige Wrestling
Perseverance
On July 1, Prestige Wrestling announced that Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Maki Itoh will be making her return to the promotion in September. Maki will be returning at Prestige’s Perseverance event on September 17th at The Glass House in Pomona, California. The show was announced on June 29.
VIP tickets go on sale on July 6th at 1 PM EST and GA tickets will go on sale on July 8th at 1 PM EST. You can follow Prestige Wrestling on Twitter for updates. Tickets will be available on their website here.
Nonstop Feeling
Prestige also has their Nonstop Feeling event coming up on July 22 in Portland, Oregon. The event will take place at the Hawthorne Theater at 7PM EST. The event will be streaming live on IWTV. All seats are sold out, and only limited standing room tickets are left. Those tickets can be purchased here.
As of right now, the following matches have been announced:
- Konosuke Takeshita vs Kevin Blackwood
- Alan Angels vs Frankie Kazarian
- Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championships: c4 (c) vs The Midnight Heat
- Devil’s Playground Match: DreXL vs Kidd Bandit
- ETHAN HD vs ACH
- Adriel Noctis vs Sonico
Glory Pro Wrestling
STL Vice
On June 29, Glory Pro Wrestling announced that Allie Katch will be taking on Max The Impaler at their STL Vice show on July 24 at 3PM EST. The event will take place at the South Broadway Atheltic Club in St. Louis, MO. The event is headlined by AEW’s “All Ego” Ethan Page. Tickets to the event are available here.
So far, the following matches have been announced for the event:
- Warhorse vs “All Ego” Ethan Page
- Max The Impaler vs Allie Katch
- Camaro Jackson vs Mike Bennett
- Davey Richards vs Rohit Raju
- Title vs Title Match: Mike Outlaw (Crown of Glory Champion) vs Tootie Lynn (Midwest Territory Champion)
- Grindhouse vs Technical Difficulties
- United Glory Championship Match: The Hustle & The Muscle (Xavier Walker & Karam) (c) vs Jake Something & Ethan Price
Game Changer Wrestling
Gateway To Death
On July 1, at Game Changer Wrestling’s Gateway to Death live event, Cole Radrick suffered an injury. Cole challenged Alex Colon, in a losing effort, for his GCW Ultraviolent Championship. Following the finish of the match, which was a Tiger Driver onto light tubes, Cole appeared to have suffered a nasty gash to his arm. He was immediately taped up and then taken to the hospital.
Cole was scheduled to face Joey Janela on July 3 at GCW’s Rock-N-Roll Forever show. However, as of right now there is no news on whether or not the match is scheduled to take place.
We at SEScoops wish Cole Radrick a speedy and healthy recovery!
D.O.A.
At the GCW D.O.A. event on June 30 in Detroit, MI, HoodFoot was set to compete in a death match against SLADE. The match was cut short after HoodFoot suffered stabs with a broken light tube that cut him deeply. HoodFoot was rushed to a local hospital.
Following this, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter to post the following update:
Randi West, who is also a deathmatch wrestler, would go on to explain that HoodFoot would need both internal stitches and external staples for his lacerations. Hoodfoot was originally scheduled to have a match at GCW’s Rock-N-Roll Forever on July 3. As of right now, no replacement has been announced. Also, there has not been any replacements named for his matches with The Carver, Randi West and Bobby Beverly at ICW No Holds Barred’s Deathmatch Circus Weekend.
While it seems HoodFoot will be out of action for the foreseeable future, you can still support him through his Brainbuster store, his Cashapp ($mauricebelafonte), and his PayPal ([email protected]).
We at SEScoops wish HoodFoot a healthy and speedy recovery!
GCW Liverpool
On June 27, Game Changer Wrestling announced that Joey Janela will be joining the company for their UK Tour. This will be Janela’s return to England since he last wrestled for IPW:UK in 2019. GCW is partnering with TNT Extreme Wrestling to host their UK shows. The show will take place in Liverpool, London, England from September September 15th through 17th. Tickets for the event are available here.
The following wrestlers and matches have been announced for the event:
- Joey Janela
- EFFY
- Alex Colon
- John Wayne Murdoch
BATTLESLAM
The Takeover
On June 28, BattleSlam announced their event titled ‘The Takeover.’ The event will take place on July 28 in Atlanta, GA at 8PM EST. BattleSlam’s shows are a combination of hip-hop and pro wrestling. BattleSlam has not yet announced talent for the event, but tickets are available here. On their Eventbrite page, it says artists, wrestlers, and match announcements will be made on July 3. This is the third event to be hosted by BattleSlam. You can follow BattleSlam on Twitter for updates on the event.
Defy Wrestling
The World Is Yours
On July 1, Defy Wrestling announced that tickets for the second night of their two night event titled The World Is Yours were available. The event is headlined by AEW’s Swerve Strickland and will take on July 16 and 17. The event will take place at Washington Hall in Seattle, WA at 11PM EST. Tickets for the event are available here.
The following wrestlers and matches have been announced for the event:
- Swerve Strickland
- Konosuke Taskeshita vs Davey Richards
- Defy Worldwide Tag Team Championship Match: Bollywood Boyz (c) The Midnight Heat vs Eddie Kingston & Schaff