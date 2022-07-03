Independent Wrestling News Wrap-Up (6/24-7/1): Defy, GCW, Glory Pro, West Coast Pro, Garden State Pro & More

We have wrapped up some of the major news from this week from the independent scene of professional wrestling.

We have news from Defy Wrestling, BattleSlam, Game Changer Wrestling, Glory Pro Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, West Coast Pro Wrestling, ICW: No Holds Barred, and Garden State Pro Wrestling.

Garden State Pro Wrestling

GSPW Welcome To Eden News

Garden State Pro Wrestling and FITE recently announced that GSPW’s debut event titled Welcome To Eden is available for pre-order on FITE TV.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 23 at 7 PM EST at The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. Tickets for the event are sold out. The event is available for pre-order at this link.

The card is as follows:

Dark Sheik & Jai Vidal vs Edith Surreal & Heather Monroe

Team YDNB (Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger & Griffin McCoy) vs Team H20 (Marcus Mathers, Austin Luke & Reid Walker)

First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament : Effy vs Bryan Keith

: Effy vs Bryan Keith First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament : Robert Martyr vs Davey Richards

: Robert Martyr vs Davey Richards First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament : Kevin Blackwood vs Alan Angels

: Kevin Blackwood vs Alan Angels First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament : Calvin Tankman vs Tony Deppen

: Calvin Tankman vs Tony Deppen Miyu Yamashita vs Billie Starkz vs Janai Kai

Taya Valkyrie vs Trish Adora

Josh Alexander vs Konosuke Takeshita

On June 30, Garden State Pro Wrestling announced that they will be hosting a Konosuke Takeshita seminar. In the announcement, they state that Takeshita is doing his ‘first and equity possibly only seminar in the US.’

The seminar will take place on July 23 in Newark, NJ from 3:30-5:00 EST.

According to the post, all experience levels are welcome. There are limited spots open and the price is $40 per person. In a second tweet, the promotion added that you can pay at the door or pay in advance.

To join the webinar, you can DM Garden State Pro Wrestling on Twitter or email [email protected].

DM OR EMAIL NOW.



YOU CAN PAY AT THE DOOR OR PRE-PAY.



[email protected]



LIMITED SPOTS STILL OPEN. https://t.co/SSFsQaXmXd — Garden State Pro Wrestling (@GardenStatePW) June 30, 2022

GSPW Thy Kingdom Come News

Garden State Pro Wrestling has begun to announce talent for their second live event titled ‘Thy Kingdom Come.’ The event will take place on August 27 at 7 PM EST in the Monroe Sports Center in Monroe, NJ. Tickets to the event are available here.

On July 1, the promotion announced that one of Mexico’s fastest-rising teams, Black Generation, which is the team of El Bendito and El Elemental, will make their American debut at the August 27 event.

On June 28, GSPW also announced that AEW”s Matt Sydal would be making his debut for the promotion at their Thy Kingdom Come event. It was announced on June 25 that Anthony Henry would be debuting for the promotion at the event as well.

As of right now, the following matches have been announced:

Michael Oku vs Titus Alexander

LuFisto vs Willow Nightingale

Sonny Kiss vs Kidd Bandit

Semi-Finals of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament : Effy or Bryan Keith vs. Tony Deppen or Calvin Tankman

: Effy or Bryan Keith vs. Tony Deppen or Calvin Tankman Semi-Finals of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament: Kevin Blackwood or Alan Angels vs. Robert Martyr or Davey Richards

The following wrestlers have also been announced for the event:

Starboy Charlie

Komander

Black Generation (El Bendito & El Elemental)

Matt Sydal

Anthony Henry

"THY KINGDOM COME"



AUGUST 27th, 7:00 pm EST!



ANNOUNECED SO FAR:



Michael Oku

Willow Nightingale

Starboy Charlie



SEMI & FINAL ROUNDS OF THE GSPW OPENWEIGHT TITLE TOURNAMENT!



ONLY ONE MORE DAY FOR 20% OF ALL TICKETS BY USING CODE: TKC20https://t.co/ETzvdGA9fo pic.twitter.com/SClP1L1JUX — Garden State Pro Wrestling (@GardenStatePW) June 11, 2022

ICW: No Holds Barred

ICWNHB: The Pit 7

ICW No Holds Barred had a successful event on June 1 with ICWNHB Volume 27. Later in the night, ICWNBH “The Pit 7” was scheduled to take place right after. Unfortunately, the event would come to an abrupt end after four matches.

ICW No Holds Barred hosted its The Pit 7 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 2 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club.

The event aired on IWTV. ICWNHB Pit shows are events where there is no ring involved. At these events, the center of the ‘fight pit’ is just the ground with the fans forming a circle around the action.

Malcolm Monroe III took on Neil Diamond Cutter, Isaiah Broner battled Aaron Williams, The Carver faced off with Satu Jinn, and Darren McCarty went one on one with Brandon Kirk.

In the next match, John Wayne Murdoch was scheduled to have a match against Eric Ryan. However, during his entrance, he grabbed a microphone and explained that there was a stabbing outside the venue and that the remainder of the event is canceled. The event ended and the stream cut off on IWTV.

Kasey Catal, who is a talent associated with the promotion, revealed through an update tweet that prior to the stabbing the cops were called due to a domestic dispute and that the stabbing occurred after they left.

The medical staff from the ICWNHB event were able to help the victim until they were safely transported to the hospital. At this time, it is still unknown if the victim was attending the ICWNHB event or if it was a coincidence. Kasey confirmed in a series of tweets that the victim will be okay.

Here's some photos that we've received. Victim is said to be in stable condition and is on the way to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/QDp65lJXDP — PWPonderings (@pwponderings) July 2, 2022

Sorry for the abrupt ending here.#ThePit7 — IWTV (@indiewrestling) July 2, 2022

GUYS THE SHOW IS FUCKING OVER. the workers and the staff are the reason the victim is going to be okay. Let us all fucking process what’s going on too. We are disgusted and sad. — kasey catal (@CatalKasey) July 2, 2022

UPDATE. The cops were called PRIOR to the stabbing due to a domestic disturbance outside of the show. They left. Then the victim was stabbed. We had multiple trained paramedics on staff who helped the victim until he was safely transported to the hospital. He will be okay. — kasey catal (@CatalKasey) July 2, 2022

West Coast Pro Wrestling

King Of Indies 2022

On July 1, West Coast Pro Wrestling announced that the Japanese promotion Dragon Gate will be coming to the US as part of King of Indies 2022.

King of Indies is a collaborative event between West Coast Pro and Pro Wrestling Revolution set to take place in San Francisco on November 19th, 2022.

Tickets for the event are not yet available, but you can follow West Coast Pro on Twitter for updates on ticket and event info.

ANNOUNCEMENT!!



DragonGate joins King of Indies 2022!!!!@PWRevolution x West Coast Pro x @dragongate_pro

King of Indies 2022

San Francisco, Ca

November 19th, 2022



More info coming soon.#Viva #TheCoast #DragonGate pic.twitter.com/AxyneX48xo — West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) July 1, 2022

Savage Mode II

On July 2, West Coast Pro Wrestling announced that they will be hosting their Savage Mode II event in partnership with Prestige Wrestling. The event will take place on September 3. In the tweet, they stated that more information will be coming soon and to check out their Eventbrite link.

We had to run it back.



Prestige Wrestling x West Coast Pro

Savage Mode II

9/3/2022



More info coming soon!https://t.co/NmeAy9SIeY pic.twitter.com/wEz5DyOlJn — West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) July 2, 2022

Cruel Summer

West Coast Pro Wrestling currently has its Cruel Summer event coming up on July 8 at 7PM EST. The event will take place at The United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, CA. On July 1, the promotion stated that there were around 100 seats left for the show. You can get tickets for the event here.

So far, the following matches have been announced for the event:

Fatu vs Lawlor

West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) vs Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Vinnie Massaro vs Alan Angels

Titus Alexander vs Jack Cartwheel

Starboy Charlie vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey

ACH vs Nick Wayne

Masha Slamovich vs Zeda Zhang

Jordan Cruz, 1 Called Manders & Levi Shapiro vs The Conglomerate

We are close to 100 seats left for this show in SAN FRANCISCO!!!! https://t.co/YQzoevS5ua — West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) July 2, 2022

The West Coast Cup

On June 28, WCPW announced tickets to their two-night tournament live event titled The West Coast Cup. The event will take place on August 18 and 19 at The State Room in South San Francisco. Tickets to the event are available here.

The following wrestlers and matches have been announced for the event:

Lee Moriarty vs Titus Alexander

Masha Slamovich

Kommander

Jorel Nelson

Davey Richards

Bryan Keith

Gravity

Starboy Charlie

Nick Wayne

Viento

NOW ON SALE!



West Coast Pro brings to you A SPECIAL TWO NIGHT TOURNAMENT IN THE BAY AREA!



West Coast Pro presents THE WEST COAST CUP!



Thursday Aug 18th & Friday Aug 19th!

The State Room

South San Francisco



Tix:https://t.co/NmeAy9SIeY pic.twitter.com/VEog73A6Nh — West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) June 28, 2022

Prestige Wrestling

Perseverance

On July 1, Prestige Wrestling announced that Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Maki Itoh will be making her return to the promotion in September. Maki will be returning at Prestige’s Perseverance event on September 17th at The Glass House in Pomona, California. The show was announced on June 29.

VIP tickets go on sale on July 6th at 1 PM EST and GA tickets will go on sale on July 8th at 1 PM EST. You can follow Prestige Wrestling on Twitter for updates. Tickets will be available on their website here.

? TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT ?



MAKI ITOH returns to Prestige Wrestling at PERSEVERANCE!



September 17th, 2022@theglasshouse

Pomona, CA



VIP SEAT tickets available on Wednesday (7/6) at 10 AM PST!



GA tickets available next Friday (7/8) at 10 AM PST!



? https://t.co/923RtPzyNl pic.twitter.com/SCaLoLXT6R — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) July 1, 2022

Nonstop Feeling

Prestige also has their Nonstop Feeling event coming up on July 22 in Portland, Oregon. The event will take place at the Hawthorne Theater at 7PM EST. The event will be streaming live on IWTV. All seats are sold out, and only limited standing room tickets are left. Those tickets can be purchased here.

As of right now, the following matches have been announced:

Konosuke Takeshita vs Kevin Blackwood

Alan Angels vs Frankie Kazarian

Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championships : c4 (c) vs The Midnight Heat

: c4 (c) vs The Midnight Heat Devil’s Playground Match : DreXL vs Kidd Bandit

: DreXL vs Kidd Bandit ETHAN HD vs ACH

Adriel Noctis vs Sonico

? JULY 22ND – PORTLAND, OR ?



? Takeshita/Blackwood

? Angels/Kazarian

? C4/Heat

? DREXL/Bandit

? HD/ACH

? Noctis/Sonico



Live on IWTV at 7:00 PM PST!



All seats are sold out, limited standing room only tickets left!



? https://t.co/923RtPzyNl pic.twitter.com/Mxx5FjOWdo — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) July 1, 2022

Glory Pro Wrestling

STL Vice

On June 29, Glory Pro Wrestling announced that Allie Katch will be taking on Max The Impaler at their STL Vice show on July 24 at 3PM EST. The event will take place at the South Broadway Atheltic Club in St. Louis, MO. The event is headlined by AEW’s “All Ego” Ethan Page. Tickets to the event are available here.

So far, the following matches have been announced for the event:

Warhorse vs “All Ego” Ethan Page

Max The Impaler vs Allie Katch

Camaro Jackson vs Mike Bennett

Davey Richards vs Rohit Raju

Title vs Title Match : Mike Outlaw (Crown of Glory Champion) vs Tootie Lynn (Midwest Territory Champion)

: Mike Outlaw (Crown of Glory Champion) vs Tootie Lynn (Midwest Territory Champion) Grindhouse vs Technical Difficulties

United Glory Championship Match: The Hustle & The Muscle (Xavier Walker & Karam) (c) vs Jake Something & Ethan Price

Game Changer Wrestling

Gateway To Death

On July 1, at Game Changer Wrestling’s Gateway to Death live event, Cole Radrick suffered an injury. Cole challenged Alex Colon, in a losing effort, for his GCW Ultraviolent Championship. Following the finish of the match, which was a Tiger Driver onto light tubes, Cole appeared to have suffered a nasty gash to his arm. He was immediately taped up and then taken to the hospital.

Cole was scheduled to face Joey Janela on July 3 at GCW’s Rock-N-Roll Forever show. However, as of right now there is no news on whether or not the match is scheduled to take place.

We at SEScoops wish Cole Radrick a speedy and healthy recovery!

“Do you want us to cut the Jersey off?”



“Am I dead yet ? No, I’d like to save it.”



Thank y’all for the love. pic.twitter.com/loT0m40vbz — raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) July 2, 2022

D.O.A.

At the GCW D.O.A. event on June 30 in Detroit, MI, HoodFoot was set to compete in a death match against SLADE. The match was cut short after HoodFoot suffered stabs with a broken light tube that cut him deeply. HoodFoot was rushed to a local hospital.

Following this, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter to post the following update:

Quick update



Hoodfoot had a nasty gash but he is OK. Wanted to go back to the ring to finish but thats not gonna happen tonite haha.



Hes headed to the hospital for a few stitches and will live to fight to another day!#GCWDOA — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) July 1, 2022

Randi West, who is also a deathmatch wrestler, would go on to explain that HoodFoot would need both internal stitches and external staples for his lacerations. Hoodfoot was originally scheduled to have a match at GCW’s Rock-N-Roll Forever on July 3. As of right now, no replacement has been announced. Also, there has not been any replacements named for his matches with The Carver, Randi West and Bobby Beverly at ICW No Holds Barred’s Deathmatch Circus Weekend.

While it seems HoodFoot will be out of action for the foreseeable future, you can still support him through his Brainbuster store, his Cashapp ($mauricebelafonte), and his PayPal ([email protected]).

We at SEScoops wish HoodFoot a healthy and speedy recovery!

Sometimes you get dumb ideas that work out…. Yea this wasn't that.



I appreciate all the love and messages I'm gonna bounce back soon — HF (@HoodFoot418) July 1, 2022

GCW Liverpool

On June 27, Game Changer Wrestling announced that Joey Janela will be joining the company for their UK Tour. This will be Janela’s return to England since he last wrestled for IPW:UK in 2019. GCW is partnering with TNT Extreme Wrestling to host their UK shows. The show will take place in Liverpool, London, England from September September 15th through 17th. Tickets for the event are available here.

The following wrestlers and matches have been announced for the event:

Joey Janela

EFFY

Alex Colon

John Wayne Murdoch

*LIVERPOOL UPDATE*



The Bad Boy JOEY JANELA is coming to the UK with GCW from September 15-17!



Also Announced:

EFFY

ALEX COLON

JWM



Tickets are on Sale NOW!https://t.co/8vxTh0D7wd



More talent and info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/phQRb7NRhN — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 27, 2022

BATTLESLAM

The Takeover

On June 28, BattleSlam announced their event titled ‘The Takeover.’ The event will take place on July 28 in Atlanta, GA at 8PM EST. BattleSlam’s shows are a combination of hip-hop and pro wrestling. BattleSlam has not yet announced talent for the event, but tickets are available here. On their Eventbrite page, it says artists, wrestlers, and match announcements will be made on July 3. This is the third event to be hosted by BattleSlam. You can follow BattleSlam on Twitter for updates on the event.

Defy Wrestling

The World Is Yours

On July 1, Defy Wrestling announced that tickets for the second night of their two night event titled The World Is Yours were available. The event is headlined by AEW’s Swerve Strickland and will take on July 16 and 17. The event will take place at Washington Hall in Seattle, WA at 11PM EST. Tickets for the event are available here.

The following wrestlers and matches have been announced for the event: