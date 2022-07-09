Independent Wrestling News Wrap-Up (7/2-7/9): Defy, BLP, BattleSlam, Terminus, Prestige, West Coast Pro, Garden State Pro & More

We have wrapped up some of the major news from this week from the independent scene of professional wrestling. We have news from Garden State Pro Wrestling, Battle Slam, NJPW Strong, Terminus, Black Label Pro, West Coast Pro Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, the pro wrestler AKIRA, and Defy Wrestling.

Garden State Pro Wrestling

GSPW Welcome To Eden News

Garden State Pro Wrestling and FITE recently announced the pricepoint of GSPW’s debut event titled Welcome To Eden. The show is being priced at $12.99. The show is already available for pre-order on FITE TV. The event is available for pre-order at this link.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 23 at 7PM EST at The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. Tickets for the event are limited. On Friday, the promotion noted that they have the following amount of tickets left: 7 VIP 2nd Row, 5 VIP Balcony, and 3 VIP General Admission (STANDING ROOM ONLY).

The card is as follows:

Dark Sheik & Jai Vidal vs Edith Surreal & Heather Monroe

Team YDNB (Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger & Griffin McCoy) vs Team H20 (Marcus Mathers, Austin Luke & Reid Walker)

First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament : Effy vs Bryan Keith

: Effy vs Bryan Keith First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament : Robert Martyr vs Davey Richards

: Robert Martyr vs Davey Richards First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament : Kevin Blackwood vs Alan Angels

: Kevin Blackwood vs Alan Angels First Round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament : Calvin Tankman vs Titus Alexander

: Calvin Tankman vs Titus Alexander Miyu Yamashita vs Billie Starkz vs Janai Kai

Taya Valkyrie vs Trish Adora

Josh Alexander vs Konosuke Takeshita

On July 5, it was announced that Tony Deepen would be pulling out of the show due to unforeseen circumstances. GSPW immediately announced that Titus Alexander will be replacing Deepen on the show. Titus Alexander will now be facing Calvin Tankman in the first round of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament.

On June 30, Garden State Pro Wrestling announced that they will be hosting a Konosuke Takeshita seminar. In the announcement, they state that Takeshita is doing his ‘first and equity possibly only seminar in the US.’

On July 7, GSPW posted an update that said that there are only two or three spots left for the seminar. The seminar will take place on July 23 in Newark, NJ from 3:30-5:00 EST. According to the post, all experience levels are welcome.

There are limited spots open and the price is $40 per person. In a second tweet, the promotion added that you can pay at the door or pay in advance via PayPal. To join the webinar, you can DM Garden State Pro Wrestling on Twitter or email [email protected].

GSPW Thy Kingdom Come News

Garden State Pro Wrestling has begun to announce talent for their second live event titled ‘Thy Kingdom Come.’ The event will take place on August 27 at 7PM EST in the Monroe Sports Center in Monroe, NJ. Tickets to the event are available here.

On July 6, the promotion announced that Starboy Charlie vs Yoya will take place at the August 27 event. On July 3, GSPW also announced that one of Mexico’s fastest rising stars, Arez, would be making his debut for the promotion at their Thy Kingdom Come event.

As of right now, the following matches have been announced:

Michael Oku vs Titus Alexander

LuFisto vs Willow Nightingale

Sonny Kiss vs Kidd Bandit

Starboy Charlie vs Yoya

Semi-Finals of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament : Effy or Bryan Keith vs. Tony Deppen or Calvin Tankman

: Effy or Bryan Keith vs. Tony Deppen or Calvin Tankman Semi-Finals of the Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament: Kevin Blackwood or Alan Angels vs. Robert Martyr or Davey Richards

The following wrestlers have also been announced for the event:

Komander

Arez

Black Generation (El Bendito & El Elemental)

Matt Sydal

Anthony Henry

Battle Slam

Battle Slam Takeover

On June 28, BattleSlam announced their third event titled ‘The Takeover.’ The event will take place on July 28 in Atlanta, GA at 8PM EST. The event will be held at The Oasis Event Center. According to the Eventbrite page, the event will feature both a live show and a TV taping. BattleSlam’s shows are a combination of hip-hop and pro wrestling.

On July 3, BattleSlam announced that this event will include qualifying matches to determine entry into an upcoming World Championship Tournament. So far, Richard King, Lee Moriarty, and JDX have qualified.

On July 7, the promotion announced that Baron Black will take on Lil Scrappy at BattleSlam Takeover on July 28. The match is set to headline the show. This is set to be Lil Scrappy’s debut match.

Tickets for the event are available here. On their Eventbrite page, it says artist announcements will be made on July 10. On both July 9 and 11, according to their Eventbrite posting, other wrestlers and matches will be announced. You can follow BattleSlam on Twitter for updates on the event.

As of right now, the card is as follows:

World Championship Tournament Qualifying Matches (Lee Moriarty, Richard King, JDX have qualified)

Baron Black vs. Lil Scrappy

NJPW Strong

NJPW STRONG: Fighting Spirit Unleashed

On July 6, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced their event titled ‘NJPW STRONG: Fighting Spirit Unleashed.’ The event will take place on August 21 at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California at 7PM EST.

This is a TV taping so all content will air on future episodes of NJPW STRONG. No talent announcements have been made, but Jay White and Fred Rosser are both featured on promotional material. Tickets are on sale here.

From NJPW:

Fighting Spirit Unleashed hits the Vermont August 21! ?NJoA? NJPW STRONG returns to our Hollywood home On August 21, NJPW STRONG makes its bimonthly return to our Hollywood home in the Vermont for Fighting Spirit Unleashed. Just days after G1 Climax comes to a close, the summer stays hot in the US, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White will join STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser and many more for STRONG’s fallout from the tournament of tournaments. Plus, after the first ever STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions are crowned in Charlotte at High Alert, what will the new shape of STRONG be as we celebrate one full year of hot crowds at STRONG tapings? Find out live in person on August 21! Tickets go on sale FRIDAY July 8 at 10 AM PST- don’t miss out! NJPW STRONG Tapings: Fighting Spirit Unleashed Sunday August 21 2022 DOORS: 4PM BELL: 5PM First row $90 Second row $60 Third row $50 Balcony Seating $60 Ringside Standing $30 Balcony Standing $25 Tickets on sale Friday July 8

Terminus

Terminus 3

On June 23, Terminus announced their third event titled ‘Terminus 3.’ The event will take place on July 21 in Atlanta, GA at 8PM EST. The event will be held at The Oasis Event Center.

On July 6, Terminus announced that The Factory (Aaron Solo & QT Marshall) will take on the tag team C4. On July 4, the promotion announced the rematch of Baron Black vs Jay Lethal. Their first match took place at Terminus 2 on February 24, 2022. Terminus announced on July 2 that Mike Bennett will take on Invictus Khash.

Tickets for the event are available here. The show will also be available on FITE TV at this link. The show is currently priced at $16.99.

On both July 9 and 10, according to their Eventbrite posting, other wrestlers and matches will be announced. You can follow Terminus on Twitter for updates on the event.

As of right now, the card is as follows:

Baron Black vs. Jay Lethal

The Factory (Aaron Solo & QT Marshall) vs C4

Jonathan Gresham vs Konosuke Takeshita

Queen Aminata vs Masha Slamovich

Invictus Khash vs Mike Bennett

Black Label Pro

The Gang Crosses The Line

On July 4, Black Label Pro announced that Billie Starkz will take on Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) in a first-time match at “The Gang Crosses The Line.”

Black Label Pro is hosting the event as a part of Starrcast. The Gang Crosses The Line takes place on Friday, July 29th from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. Tickets for the event are available here.

The event will take place at 6PM EST, right before ‘The Roast of Ric Flair.’ This is just one of the big live wrestling shows scheduled for Starrcast V during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

As of right now, the card is as follows:

Steph De Lander vs Billie Starkz

Josh Alexander vs Kevin Blackwood

Konosuke Takehsita vs Nick Wayne

James Storm vs Bryan Keith

Shark Boy & Dan The Dad vs Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

Monster’s Ball for the Black Label Pro Championship: PCO (c) vs Levi Everett vs Calvin Tankman vs Joshua Bishop

AKIRA

Car Crash

On July 3, a professional wrestler on the independent scene, AKIRA, posted about the state of his car. Unfortunately, on Twitter, AKIRA shared the saddening shape of his car. He added that he ‘just bought’ the car as well.

AKIRA posted his Cash App tag and Paypal for those looking to help him out.

Cash App: $PaytheSamurai

Paypal: [email protected]

West Coast Pro Wrestling

King Of Indies 2022

On July 8, West Coast Pro Wrestling announced that the Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling Noah will be taking part in the King of Indies 2022 event. King of Indies is a collaborative event between West Coast Pro and Pro Wrestling Revolution set to take place in San Francisco on November 19th, 2022.

Another Japanese promotion, Dragon Gate, is set to take part in the collaborative event as well. Tickets for the event are not yet available, but you can follow West Coast Pro on Twitter for updates on ticket and event info.

Ride The Lightning

On July 6, West Coast Pro Wrestling announced that they will be hosting their four year anniversary show titled ‘Ride The Lightning.’ The event will take place on October 8 at The United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, CA. In the tweet, they stated that tickets will be on sale soon and to check out their Eventbrite link.

The West Coast Cup

On July 6, WCPW began to announce matches for their two-night tournament live event titled The West Coast Cup. The event will take place on August 18 and 19 at The State Room in South San Francisco. Tickets to the event are available here.

The following matches have been announced for the event:

Lee Moriarty vs Titus Alexander

Jorel Nelson vs Vinnie Massaro

Gravity vs Viento

Starboy Charlie vs D-Rogue

Nick Wayne vs Bryan Keith

Masha Slamovich vs Alpha Zo

Davey Richards vs Levi Shapiro

Kommander vs Midas Kreed

Prestige Wrestling

Perseverance

On July 7, Prestige Wrestling announced that Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Miya Yamashita will be making her return to the promotion in September. Maki Itoh has already been announced for the event as well.

Miyu will be returning at Prestige’s Perseverance event on September 17th at The Glass House in Pomona, California. The show was announced on June 29.

The event will be streaming live on IWTV at 10PM EST. You can follow Prestige Wrestling on Twitter for updates. Tickets are available on their website here.

The following wrestlers have been announced for the event:

Miyu Yamashita

Maki Itoh

Robert Martyr

Prestige Wrestling Champion: Alex Shelley

Nonstop Feeling

Prestige also has their Nonstop Feeling event coming up on July 22 in Portland, Oregon. The event will take place at the Hawthorne Theater at 7PM EST. The event will be streaming live on IWTV. All seats are sold out, and only limited standing room tickets are left. Those tickets can be purchased here.

As of right now, the following matches have been announced:

Konosuke Takeshita vs Kevin Blackwood

Alan Angels vs Frankie Kazarian

Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championships : c4 (c) vs The Midnight Heat

: c4 (c) vs The Midnight Heat Devil’s Playground Match : DreXL vs Kidd Bandit

: DreXL vs Kidd Bandit ETHAN HD vs ACH

Adriel Noctis vs Sonico

Defy Wrestling

Death From Above

On July 8, Defy Wrestling announced that they will be returning to Tacoma, WA for their event titled Death From Above on July 29. Defy says that the event will feature Christopher Daniels, C4, Ortiz, and many more. The event will take place at ALMA in Tacoma, WA at 11PM EST. The event is 21+, but tickets for the event are available here.

The World Is Yours

On July 1, Defy Wrestling announced that tickets for the second night of their two-night event titled The World Is Yours were available. The event is headlined by AEW’s Swerve Strickland and will take on July 16 and 17. The event will take place at Washington Hall in Seattle, WA at 11PM EST. Tickets for the event are available here.

As of now, the following matches have been announced for the event:

Night 1

Christopher Daniels & Swerve Strickland vs C4

Vert Vixen vs Danika Della Rogue

Big Damo vs Kaun

Konosuke Taskeshita vs Davey Richards

Defy Worldwide Tag Team Championship Match: Bollywood Boyz (c) The Midnight Heat vs Eddie Kingston & Schaff

Night 2