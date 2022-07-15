Injury Bug Continues to Bite AEW

Andrade El Idolo is the latest AEW star to be sidelined with an injury.

He hasn’t wrestled since his victory over Rey Fenix on the June 22 episode of AEW Rampage, which marked Rush’s AEW television debut as he helped him to score the win.

On Friday’s episode of Rampage, Andrade is set to accompany Private Party to ringside when they take on the Lucha Brothers.

Certain fans have criticized the promotion for how they booked Andrade since he arrived in the company last year. When fans noticed he was being used as a manager on this show, one fan asked AEW President Tony Khan why the former NXT Champion wasn’t wrestling himself.

Khan responded to the fan on Twitter by noting that Andrade has been injured since his Rampage match with Fenix.

“He’ll be ringside for Private Party vs Lucha Bros on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight, he’s been hurt since the classic vs @ReyFenixMx 3 weeks ago. He got @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen to help him tonight, & Lucha Bros both still want a piece of @AndradeElIdolo & @rushtoroblanco too.”

Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Darius Martin, and Jungle Boy are just some of the wrestlers injured. You can see our updated injury tracker with the full list of names.