Wrestling Injury Tracker: Updated List of Everyone Out of Action

Wrestling isn’t ballet, as they say. Pro wrestlers put their bodies on the line for our entertainment and injuries are an unfortunate part of the process.
This article is our official Injury Tracker.
We will keep this page updated with the latest information regarding wrestling injuries.
As always, you can reach our team by filling out the Contact Us form with news tips if there are any injury updates that are not reflected here.
WWE RAW
- Torn right pectoral tendon
- Had surgery on June 8, 2022
Gable Steveson
- Drafted to Raw
- Still in college
Randy Orton
- Injured following Undisputed Tag Title loss
- Set to undergo surgery
Zelina Vega
- Out of action since April 11
- Pulled from June 27 Raw
WWE SmackDown
Big E
- Broken neck on March 11
- Says they’ll do more scans at one year mark
- Fractured radius on May 8 (storyline injury)
- Suspension announced during May 20 SmackDown
Rick Boogs
- Suffered tear in his quadriceps and a patellar tendon injury on April 2
- Underwent successful surgery to repair a torn quadriceps the next week
WWE Unassigned
Bayley
- Injured in mid-July with knee injury
- Out for nine months
- Has been back training for her return
Titus O’Neil
- Hasn’t wrestled since November 2020
- Says he’s not retired and healing from knee injury
NXT
Simone Johnson
- Knee surgery on September 14, 2020
Zoey Stark
- Sidelined with torn ACL in October 2021
- Return booking ideas have been talked about
Oddysey Jones
- Sprained knee
Io Shirai
- Undisclosed injury
Ilja Dragunov (NXT UK)
- Vacated the NXT United Kingdom Championship on July 7 NXT UK TV
- Wearing a protective boot
AEW
Kip Sabian
- Underwent successful surgery on May 17, 2021
- Set for July indie match
- Shoulder injury in November 2021
- Surgeries on hernia, shoulder, knee
Darius Martin
- Several injuries from ‘nasty car accident’ in April 2022
- Six to nine months of recovery time
- Hopeful for late 2022 return
Leyla Hirsch
- Suffered a torn ACL on April 6, 2022
- Underwent surgery on May 26, 2022
- Six to nine months of recovery time
- Broken foot on June 1, 2022
- Requires surgery
- Announced on June 3 AEW Rampage
Bryan Danielson
- Concussion on May 29, 2022
Penelope Ford
- Hasn’t wrestled since January 15, 2022
Adam Cole
- Dealing with a torn labrum (shoulder) since March 2022
- Possible concussion in June 2022
Lee Johnson
- Knee injury in May 2022
- At least out for summer 2022
Red Velvet
- Undisclosed injury on June 8, 2022
The Bunny
- Undisclosed injury announced on June 22, 2022
Luther
- Undisclosed injury
Kyle O’Reilly
- Undisclosed injury in June 2022
Bobby Fish
- Ankle injury in June 2022
Buddy Matthews
- Shoulder injury
- Still wrestling
Paul Wight
- Had hip surgery in late 2021
Colt Cabana
- Hasn’t wrestled in AEW in months
- Inactive since late May
Jungle Boy
- Shoulder injury in June 2022
Santana
- Leg injury on June 29, 2022
Skye Blue
- Undisclosed injury in June 2022
IMPACT Wrestling
Su Yung
- Maternity leave
Rhino
- Announced on June 9 IMPACT TV that he is having surgery
- Out indefinitely
NJPW
Kota Ibushi
- Dislocated shoulder in October 2021
KENTA
- Dislocated hip
- Other injuries in January 2022
Gabriel Kidd
- Taking time off
- Returned to the UK
Tanga Loa
- Right knee injury
- Announced by NJPW on May 31
Tomohiro Ishii
- Knee injury
- Announced by NJPW on June 23
Independent Wrestling
Brooke Havok
- ACL surgery in March 2021
- Re-injured November 2021
Starboy Charlie
- Injured leg in October 2021
Lio Rush
- Separated his shoulder in January 2022
- Out 6-9 months
Low Ki
- Hasn’t wrestled since April 2021
Eli Everfly
- Separated collarbone
Lance Anoa’i
- Shoulder surgery
- Hoping for Summer 2022 return
Kaia McKenna
- Missing most of 2022 with labrum tear
- Torn bicep
- Underwent surgery in June 2022
- Expected out 3-5 months
Moredcai
- Torn bicep in January 2022
Keiji Mutoh
- Suffered hip injury in February 2022
- Vacated GHC tag team titles
Megan Bayne
- ACL injury in February 2022
- Out for the remainder of the year
Dani Jordyn
- Sidelined after October 2021 car accident
Candice LeRae
- Maternity leave