Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Wrestling Injury Tracker: Updated List of Everyone Out of Action

By Jaychele Nicole
WWE Injuries
Wrestling isn’t ballet, as they say. Pro wrestlers put their bodies on the line for our entertainment and injuries are an unfortunate part of the process.

This article is our official Injury Tracker.

We will keep this page updated with the latest information regarding wrestling injuries.

As always, you can reach our team by filling out the Contact Us form with news tips if there are any injury updates that are not reflected here.

WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes

  • Torn right pectoral tendon
  • Had surgery on June 8, 2022

Gable Steveson

  • Drafted to Raw
  • Still in college

Randy Orton

  • Injured following Undisputed Tag Title loss
  • Set to undergo surgery

Zelina Vega

  • Out of action since April 11

Kevin Owens

  • Pulled from June 27 Raw

WWE SmackDown

Big E 

  • Broken neck on March 11
  • Says they’ll do more scans at one year mark

Charlotte Flair

  • Fractured radius on May 8 (storyline injury)

Naomi

  • Suspension announced during May 20 SmackDown

Sasha Banks 

  • Suspension announced during May 20 SmackDown

Rick Boogs

  • Suffered tear in his quadriceps and a patellar tendon injury on April 2
  • Underwent successful surgery to repair a torn quadriceps the next week

WWE Unassigned

Bayley

  • Injured in mid-July with knee injury
  • Out for nine months
  • Has been back training for her return

Titus O’Neil

  • Hasn’t wrestled since November 2020
  • Says he’s not retired and healing from knee injury

NXT

Simone Johnson

  • Knee surgery on September 14, 2020

Zoey Stark

  • Sidelined with torn ACL in October 2021
  • Return booking ideas have been talked about

Oddysey Jones

  • Sprained knee

Io Shirai

  • Undisclosed injury

Ilja Dragunov (NXT UK)

  • Vacated the NXT United Kingdom Championship on July 7 NXT UK TV
  • Wearing a protective boot

AEW

Kip Sabian

  • Underwent successful surgery on May 17, 2021
  • Set for July indie match

Kenny Omega

  • Shoulder injury in November 2021
  • Surgeries on hernia, shoulder, knee

Darius Martin

  • Several injuries from ‘nasty car accident’ in April 2022
  • Six to nine months of recovery time
  • Hopeful for late 2022 return

Leyla Hirsch 

  • Suffered a torn ACL on April 6, 2022
  • Underwent surgery on May 26, 2022
  • Six to nine months of recovery time

CM Punk

  • Broken foot on June 1, 2022 
  • Requires surgery
  • Announced on June 3 AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson

  • Concussion on May 29, 2022

Penelope Ford

  • Hasn’t wrestled since January 15, 2022

Adam Cole

  • Dealing with a torn labrum (shoulder) since March 2022
  • Possible concussion in June 2022

Lee Johnson

  • Knee injury in May 2022
  • At least out for summer 2022

Red Velvet

  • Undisclosed injury on June 8, 2022

The Bunny

  • Undisclosed injury announced on June 22, 2022

Luther

  • Undisclosed injury

Kyle O’Reilly

  • Undisclosed injury in June 2022

Bobby Fish

  • Ankle injury in June 2022

Buddy Matthews

  • Shoulder injury
  • Still wrestling

Paul Wight

  • Had hip surgery in late 2021

Colt Cabana

  • Hasn’t wrestled in AEW in months

MJF

  • Inactive since late May

Jungle Boy

  • Shoulder injury in June 2022

Santana

  • Leg injury on June 29, 2022

Skye Blue

  • Undisclosed injury in June 2022

IMPACT Wrestling

Su Yung

  • Maternity leave

Rhino

  • Announced on June 9 IMPACT TV that he is having surgery 
  • Out indefinitely

NJPW

Kota Ibushi

  • Dislocated shoulder in October 2021

KENTA

  • Dislocated hip
  • Other injuries in January 2022

Gabriel Kidd

  • Taking time off
  • Returned to the UK

Tanga Loa

  • Right knee injury
  • Announced by NJPW on May 31

Tomohiro Ishii

  • Knee injury
  • Announced by NJPW on June 23

Independent Wrestling

Brooke Havok

  • ACL surgery in March 2021
  • Re-injured November 2021

Starboy Charlie

  • Injured leg in October 2021

Lio Rush

  • Separated his shoulder in January 2022
  • Out 6-9 months

Low Ki

  • Hasn’t wrestled since April 2021

Eli Everfly

  • Separated collarbone

Lance Anoa’i

  • Shoulder surgery
  • Hoping for Summer 2022 return

Kaia McKenna

  • Missing most of 2022 with labrum tear

Matt Cardona

  • Torn bicep
  • Underwent surgery in June 2022
  • Expected out 3-5 months

Moredcai

  • Torn bicep in January 2022

Keiji Mutoh

  • Suffered hip injury in February 2022
  • Vacated GHC tag team titles

Megan Bayne

  • ACL injury in February 2022
  • Out for the remainder of the year

Dani Jordyn

  • Sidelined after October 2021 car accident

Candice LeRae

  • Maternity leave
