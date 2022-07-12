Wrestling Injury Tracker: Updated List of Everyone Out of Action

Wrestling isn’t ballet, as they say. Pro wrestlers put their bodies on the line for our entertainment and injuries are an unfortunate part of the process.

This article is our official Injury Tracker.

We will keep this page updated with the latest information regarding wrestling injuries.

As always, you can reach our team by filling out the Contact Us form with news tips if there are any injury updates that are not reflected here.

WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes

Torn right pectoral tendon

Had surgery on June 8, 2022

Gable Steveson

Drafted to Raw

Still in college

Randy Orton

Injured following Undisputed Tag Title loss

Set to undergo surgery

Zelina Vega

Out of action since April 11

Kevin Owens

Pulled from June 27 Raw

WWE SmackDown

Big E

Broken neck on March 11

Says they’ll do more scans at one year mark

Charlotte Flair

Fractured radius on May 8 (storyline injury)

Naomi

Suspension announced during May 20 SmackDown

Sasha Banks

Suspension announced during May 20 SmackDown

Rick Boogs

Suffered tear in his quadriceps and a patellar tendon injury on April 2

Underwent successful surgery to repair a torn quadriceps the next week

WWE Unassigned

Bayley

Injured in mid-July with knee injury

Out for nine months

Has been back training for her return

Titus O’Neil

Hasn’t wrestled since November 2020

Says he’s not retired and healing from knee injury

NXT

Simone Johnson

Knee surgery on September 14, 2020

Zoey Stark

Sidelined with torn ACL in October 2021

Return booking ideas have been talked about

Oddysey Jones

Sprained knee

Io Shirai

Undisclosed injury

Ilja Dragunov (NXT UK)

Vacated the NXT United Kingdom Championship on July 7 NXT UK TV

Wearing a protective boot

AEW

Kip Sabian

Underwent successful surgery on May 17, 2021

Set for July indie match

Kenny Omega

Shoulder injury in November 2021

Surgeries on hernia, shoulder, knee

Darius Martin

Several injuries from ‘nasty car accident’ in April 2022

Six to nine months of recovery time

Hopeful for late 2022 return

Leyla Hirsch

Suffered a torn ACL on April 6, 2022

Underwent surgery on May 26, 2022

Six to nine months of recovery time

CM Punk

Broken foot on June 1, 2022

Requires surgery

Announced on June 3 AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson

Concussion on May 29, 2022

Penelope Ford

Hasn’t wrestled since January 15, 2022

Adam Cole

Dealing with a torn labrum (shoulder) since March 2022

Possible concussion in June 2022

Lee Johnson

Knee injury in May 2022

At least out for summer 2022

Red Velvet

Undisclosed injury on June 8, 2022

The Bunny

Undisclosed injury announced on June 22, 2022

Luther

Undisclosed injury

Kyle O’Reilly

Undisclosed injury in June 2022

Bobby Fish

Ankle injury in June 2022

Buddy Matthews

Shoulder injury

Still wrestling

Paul Wight

Had hip surgery in late 2021

Colt Cabana

Hasn’t wrestled in AEW in months

MJF

Inactive since late May

Jungle Boy

Shoulder injury in June 2022

Santana

Leg injury on June 29, 2022

Skye Blue

Undisclosed injury in June 2022

IMPACT Wrestling

Su Yung

Maternity leave

Rhino

Announced on June 9 IMPACT TV that he is having surgery

Out indefinitely

NJPW

Kota Ibushi

Dislocated shoulder in October 2021

KENTA

Dislocated hip

Other injuries in January 2022

Gabriel Kidd

Taking time off

Returned to the UK

Tanga Loa

Right knee injury

Announced by NJPW on May 31

Tomohiro Ishii

Knee injury

Announced by NJPW on June 23

Independent Wrestling

Brooke Havok

ACL surgery in March 2021

Re-injured November 2021

Starboy Charlie

Injured leg in October 2021

Lio Rush

Separated his shoulder in January 2022

Out 6-9 months

Low Ki

Hasn’t wrestled since April 2021

Eli Everfly

Separated collarbone

Lance Anoa’i

Shoulder surgery

Hoping for Summer 2022 return

Kaia McKenna

Missing most of 2022 with labrum tear

Matt Cardona

Torn bicep

Underwent surgery in June 2022

Expected out 3-5 months

Moredcai

Torn bicep in January 2022

Keiji Mutoh

Suffered hip injury in February 2022

Vacated GHC tag team titles

Megan Bayne

ACL injury in February 2022

Out for the remainder of the year

Dani Jordyn

Sidelined after October 2021 car accident

Candice LeRae