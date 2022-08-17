Jack Evans Has Regrets About His Time With AEW

Former All Elite Wrestling talent Jake Evans reflected on his AEW run and believed he could’ve done better.

Evans signed with the company alongside his former tag team partner Angelico on May 9, 2019. He also competed in a tag match with his partner at AEW’s inaugural Double or Nothing Pay Per View against Best Friends(Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) on May 25, 2019.

While Evans started in the early days of AEW, the company rarely used him for TV, and he also dealt with setbacks as a team with his partner. AEW decided not to re-sign Evans to a new deal and let his contract expire in April this year.

My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity. — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) April 19, 2022

Evans recently spoke with Brett Deutchman for PWMania and discussed what keeps him going in professional wrestling. He shared that AEW motivated him and said he could’ve done better with the company.

“Honestly, one of the things that has motivated me recently was my AEW stint,” said Evans. “I didn’t do as well there as I could’ve, but nonetheless, I was grateful for the experience. I don’t know how likely it is that I’ll be back there, even though I would love to. It’s a very sought-after promotion that everyone’s trying to go to.”

Jack Evans on His Current Plans After Leaving AEW

Since his departure, Evans has begun to work for independent wrestling promotions and recently wrestled for Impact Wrestling. He unsuccessfully challenged “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the X Division Championship at Emergence on Aug. 12.

At 40 years old, Evans is motivated to compete in the indies. He also praised how independent wrestling promotions operate today compared to the past.

“After I got released from AEW, I got back on the indies, and I’m just grinding it out,” said Evans. “Tomorrow, I’ll be wrestling on Impact. I just did MCW recently too. Not a lot of people realize that MCW has been around a long time, which is impressive for an indy promotion.”

He continued, “At the time when they were established, not many indies would last that long; it was rare. Most would be a one-off show, and that’s it. MCW has a business model that makes it profitable.”

Although Evans wants to compete with the best on the independent wrestling scene, he doesn’t rule out a return to AEW. He would also like to do more promos if he returns to the company. For now, Evans is a free agent looking to compete as a single competitor.