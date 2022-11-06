Update on Jake Paul’s Status with WWE

Popular YouTuber & boxer Jake Paul made a surprising appearance last night during WWE Crown Jewel.

His brother, Logan Paul, challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the premium live event. During the match, The Usos made their way to the ring and attacked the co-hosts of Logan’s Impaulsive podcast.

Jake Paul came down the entrance ramp to his own music and knocked Jimmy & Jey out of the ring. Solo Sikoa joined the party and Logan hit him with a dive over the ropes.

The Tribal Chief capitalized on the distractions and hit Logan with a Superman Punch, followed by a Spear for the pinfall victory. After the match, Logan announced that he suffered a major injury on social media.

Is Jake Paul WWE Bound?

Many fans have speculated that Jake will be appearing in WWE more often following Crown Jewel but there is nothing concrete yet. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there is a lot of mutual interest to do something together then the time is right but nothing is official yet.

During an interview following Crown Jewel, Jake was asked if he was going to pursue a WWE career in the future.