Jake Paul Rules Out Wrestling for WWE, But Would Manage His Brother ‘Paul Heyman Style’

Jake Paul isn’t planning a leap into the WWE ring anytime soon, despite his brother Logan Paul’s growing success in the company.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Paul revealed he’s more comfortable taking on a supporting role than competing himself.

“I would be down to be Logan’s manager, Paul Heyman-style in WWE,” Jake said. “But I don’t think my body is cut out for the athleticism and the madness that the WWE takes.”

While he’s made a few appearances during major WWE events like Crown Jewel, Jake sees himself more as a ringside figure than an in-ring performer. This is a departure from what he’s previously said about a potential WWE career, and has expressed interest in getting in the ring on several occasions.

Shifting focus, Paul also highlighted his continued interest in mixed martial arts.

“I definitely want to do MMA. Nate Diaz, still to this day, has not accepted the $15 million deal that we have for him,” he said. “For me in MMA, it’s just about finding the right opponent.”

Though not ruling out further WWE involvement entirely, Jake Paul appears firmly focused on his fighting career outside the squared circle—for now.