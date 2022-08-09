Jay White Pulled From NJPW Events for ‘Abundance Of Caution’

Jay White has been pulled from upcoming New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) events.

NJPW made an official announcement, revealing that White has been removed from the promotion’s upcoming shows on August 9 and 10. White is apparently suffering from “heat stroke like symptoms” and his removal is a precautionary matter.

It was also noted that White tested negative for COVID-19. Check out the official announcement below.

“Jay White, who was scheduled to wrestle in Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall this evening, has been affected by heat stroke like symptoms and as a result will be removed from August 9 and 10 cards due to an abundance of caution.

“As an additional precautionary measure, White has undertaken COVID antigen testing, which has returned negative.

“We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing White wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.”

White has been competing for NJPW for the past several years, making a name for himself as the head of The Bullet Club. He currently reigns as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

He’s also won several other titles during his time with NJPW; including the IWGP Heavyweight Title, IWGP United States Heavyweight Title, and many more. White recently began making appearances for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) back in February.

He was able to retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Title at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) in June.